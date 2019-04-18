English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Nyay for Unemployed, Farmers': Rahul Gandhi Urges People to Vote for 'Justice'
He appealed to voters to vote for justice to the unemployed youth, struggling farmers, small businessmen and those who were persecuted due to their religion or caste.
File photo of Rahul Gandhi.(Image: Reuters)
New Delhi: As voting for the second phase of polling started Thursday morning, Congress president Rahul Gandhi urged voters to "vote for Nyay" (justice).
Gandhi also appealed to voters to vote for justice to the unemployed youth, struggling farmers, small businessmen and those who were persecuted due to their religion or caste.
He used the hashtag "VoteNyayVoteCongress" with his appeal.
"Nyay" is also the social welfare scheme announced by the Congress party in its election manifesto that promises to pay Rs 72,000 per annum to families living below the poverty line.
The second phase of polling for Lok Sabha elections began today in 95 constituencies.
When you vote today, remember that you vote for Nyay.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 18, 2019
Nyay for our unemployed youth; for our struggling farmers; for the small traders whose businesses were destroyed by Demonetisation; for those who were persecuted because of their caste or religion. #VoteNyayVoteCongress pic.twitter.com/VvEZPPX5b8
