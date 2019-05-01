Take the pledge to vote

NYAY Scheme an Answer to BJP's Wrong Policies, Says Rahul Gandhi

Addressing an election rally for party candidate Kaiser Jahan in Biswan, the Congress president said demonetisation and GST together annihilated the country's economy.

PTI

Updated:May 1, 2019, 5:06 PM IST
NYAY Scheme an Answer to BJP's Wrong Policies, Says Rahul Gandhi
File phptp of Congress president Rahul Gandhi addressing an election rally .
Sitapur (UP): Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday termed his party's ambitious NYAY scheme as an answer to the wrong policies of the BJP-led NDA government which have "annihilated" the country's economy.

Addressing an election rally for party candidate Kaiser Jahan at the Gulzar Shah ground in Biswan, the Gandhi scion slammed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Demonetisation and GST together annihilated the country's economy. The NYAY Scheme of the Congress is the only answer to the poor people affected by the wrong policies of the BJP," the Congress chief said.

The Congress' minimum income guarantee scheme or Nyuntam Aay Yojana (Nyay), assures up to Rs 72,000 a year or Rs 6,000 a month to 20% of India’s poorest families if the party is voted back to power in the Lok Sabha election.

"Modiji favoured a group of 15 people by giving them Rs 5,55,000 crore, but the Congress will take this amount back from them and use it for benefitting 25 crore poor families of this country," he added.

Talking about the plight of farmers, Gandhi said the monetary help being offered to them in the name of seeds and fertilisers is no less than a joke.

"Our Prime Minister helped Anil Ambani by giving him the contract of Rafale and in turn cheated the country," he said.

Stressing that he was not afraid of Modi, the Gandhi scion claimed that the prime minister "goes into hiding" whenever he challenges him for a debate or raises questions on the corruption allegedly plaguing the different departments of his government.

Gandhi further urged the people to vote for his party and assured that if voted to power, the Congress government will uplift the poor who have been "robbed" by Modi.

"Youth of Sitapur who are jobless now will have jobs in their hands after the Congress comes to power," he said.

Polling in Sitapur is slated for May 6 in the fifth phase of the ongoing general elections. PTI
