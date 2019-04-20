English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
NYAY Scheme Will Be 'Petrol' For India's Economy: Rahul Gandhi
Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said the unemployment rate was at a 45-year high due to demonetisation and the "Gabbar Singh Tax" (referring to GST) imposed by the NDA government.
File photo. Congress president Rahul Gandhi addresses an election rally in Karnataka on Friday. (PTI)
Bilaspur: Congress president Rahul Gandhi said Saturday that his party's ambitious `Nyay' minimum income scheme will act like a fuel for the Indian economy.
Addressing an election rally at Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh, Gandhi said the scheme, under which the Congress has promised to give Rs 72,000 per year to poor families, will be a "surgical strike" on poverty.
"Nyay will add petrol to the Indian economy," he said, adding that with it, India will eliminate poverty.
In 2014, Modi made `false' promises of creating two crore jobs, giving fair prices to farmers and depositing Rs 15 lakh in everyone's bank account, Gandhi said.
