'Nyay to Hota Hai': In P Chidambaram's Arrest, Pragya Thakur Sees Justice

Bhopal: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram’s arrest in a money laundering case has evoked responses from people across the political spectrum. However, it was Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur’s reaction which caught the attention of the netizens as she termed Chidambaram’s arrest as ‘justice’.

“Nyay to hota hai. Prabhu ke yahan. Kalyug me bhi der hai andher nahin Vande Matram, (Justice is delivered at almighty’s place. In Kalyuga also, justice could be delayed but won’t be denied,” she said on Twitter.

Known for her controversial remarks, Thakur had come under fire for her remarks on slain Maharashtra ATS chief Hemant Karkare after she said that he was killed in the Mumbai terror attack as she had cursed him.

Thakur also posted her smiling photograph with the tweet to express her delight over arrest of former Chidambaram, who also served as the home minister in the Congress government.

The enmity between the two leaders dates back to 2008, when Thakur was arrested by the ATS for her alleged role in Malegaon blast, and Chidamabram served as the union minister.

Thakur who has alleged to have been subjected to unbearable torture while she was custody at the hands of late Karkare. She has also accused senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh and Chidambaram for getting her ‘wrongfully framed’ in the case.

Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI from his New Delhi residence in connection with INX media case and has been remanded to CBI custody by a special CBI court.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.