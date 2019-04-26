Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'NYAY Will be Entirely Funded by Money Thieves Plundered with PM Modi's Help': Rahul Gandhi

Launching a fresh attack on the NDA government at the Centre, Rahul Gandhi coined a slogan Kuchh nahin sab jhootha hai Narendra Modi ne loota hai, (all promises are proven false. Narendra Modi has robbed people of whatever they had).

PTI

Updated:April 26, 2019, 3:16 PM IST
'NYAY Will be Entirely Funded by Money Thieves Plundered with PM Modi's Help': Rahul Gandhi
File photo of Congress president Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)
Amastipur (Bihar): Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday called NYAY scheme a surgical strike on poverty and allayed fears that the salaried middle class would have to foot the bill which he said would be entirely funded with the money that thieves like Anil Ambani have plundered with Narendra Modis help.

Launching a fresh attack on the NDA government at the Centre, Gandhi coined a slogan Kuchh nahin sab jhootha hai Narendra Modi ne loota hai, (all promises are proven false. Narendra Modi has robbed people of whatever they had).

Addressing a rally in this north Bihar town where he shared the stage, for the first time after general elections were announced, with RJD heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav, Gandhi also deplored the insulting treatment meted out to the jailed supremo of his alliance partner and warned the BJP-led coalition of a backlash in the polls.

The NYAY scheme will be entirely funded with the money that thieves like Anil Ambani have plundered with Narendra Modis help, Gandhi said allaying fears of the salaried middle class.

The Congress chief also mocked at the Prime Minister for making military operations carried out after terror attacks in Uri and Pulwama a poll plank.

He carries teleprompter wherever he goes to deliver his speeches. He keeps getting orders from above dont talk about rozgar (employment). Do not mention the Rs 15 lakh you had promised to remit into accounts of every poor Indian. You may be booed. Keep harping on surgical strikes,he said taking a swipe at the PM.

Reiterating that if voted to power, the Congress would ensure that no farmer was sent to jail for defaulting on loans, Gandhi said you (Modi) are welcome to help people like Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya flee the country after defaults, but we stand for the common people, farmers and the working class. And we would share their burden.
