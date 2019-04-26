English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'NYAY Will be Entirely Funded by Money Thieves Plundered with PM Modi's Help': Rahul Gandhi
Launching a fresh attack on the NDA government at the Centre, Rahul Gandhi coined a slogan Kuchh nahin sab jhootha hai Narendra Modi ne loota hai, (all promises are proven false. Narendra Modi has robbed people of whatever they had).
File photo of Congress president Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)
Amastipur (Bihar): Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday called NYAY scheme a surgical strike on poverty and allayed fears that the salaried middle class would have to foot the bill which he said would be entirely funded with the money that thieves like Anil Ambani have plundered with Narendra Modis help.
