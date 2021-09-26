'O Gorey Gorey': Capt Amarinder Changes Tune Week After Hectic Politics, Turns Singer for NDA Batchmates

After quitting as the Chief Minister on Saturday, Amarinder Singh headed for a nostalgic weekend on Saturday where he was spotted singing old Hindi songs with his army batchmates. Singh had invited his 47 NDA course batchmates in his farmhouse at Mohali for the dinner.

In a video posted on Twitter, posted by former CM’s Media advisor, Raveen Thukral, Amarinder Singh was spotted singing Lata Mageshkar’s “Gore Gore O Banke Chhore”. In an another video, Punjab CM and his batchmates also crooned the popular Punjabi folk song- ‘Idhar Kan kan Udhar Kankar’ by Asa Singh Mastana.

“After a week of hectic politics, Captain Amarinder Singh heads into a nostalgic weekend with 47 NDA course batchmates, along with their spouses, who he’s hosting for a get-together in Chandigarh from Sept 24 to 27. The fauji at heart had hosted a similar event in Oct 2017,” Thukral said in a tweet.

“Together forever - this emotion formed the essence of the jackets Captain Amarinder Singh had arranged for all his NDA batchmates with their names and course embossed. A memorable gesture that will create even more precious memories for them all!,” he added.

Amarinder Singh, who stepped from the Punjab CM’s chair, barbed out angry remarks against Congress. He had called Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra “inexperienced and also threatened to pit a strong candidate against state party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu in the coming assembly polls.

It isn’t the first time that Amarinder Singh was shown his love for singing. In March this year, the former Punjab Chief Minister was seen singing ‘Suhag’ on the occasion of his granddaughter Seherinder Kaur’s wedding at his Siswan farmhouse.

Amarinder is known as a prolific military historian, and his close friends also vouch for his cooking skills. His video singing in his granddaughter’s wedding had went viral in no time.

