‘O Puppet Collector, I Will Come Back to Power Again’: Shivraj Warns MP Official

At a time when the Election Commission of India is cracking down on politicians over controversial comments on opposition candidates especially women, Madhya Pradesh leaders seem to be unperturbed by the EC whip.Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who is known to be a ‘responsible’ speaker, threatened the district collector of Kamal Nath stronghold Chhindwara for not permitting his chopper to land at Umreth.While addressing the election rally at Chowrai, he hit out at the collector.“Ye pithhu collector sun le re, hamare din bhi ayenge, tab tera kya hoga, (The puppet collector needs to listen that we would also come back to power someday, they what would happen to him” said Chouhan amid applaud from the crowd.The former CM decided to not take the helicopter as he had to talk to the people of Gurmandi area here.Congress immediately accused Chouhan and other BJP leaders of trying to cause instability to the Congress government with their statements and lodged a complaint with the EC. The party also accused Chouhan of saying in Vidisha on Tuesday that one vote would serve two purposes ‘bringing back the BJP in Centre but also ensuring return of BJP in MP’.Claiming that the BJP leaders are creating an atmosphere of confusion and instability in the state during elections, the party has sought registration of case against the leaders concerned.Two senior leaders from BJP and Congress too, engaged in below-the-belt remarks on Wednesday.Meanwhile, former BJP state head and Khandwa candidate Nandkumar Singh Chauhan, who earlier made headlines calling scribes ‘Pakistainis’ for asking uncomfortable questions, took potshots against Congress president Rahul Gandhi.Chauhan when accosted by the media over his remarks crossed the line even further.“There are women who give birth to kids every week and produce 52 babies every year,” said the senior BJP leader who has stirred controversy with his bizarre remarks in the past as well.Another senior leader, former Leader of Opposition and Congress’ Ajay Singh while comparing his family’s works with that of his BJP opponent’s, said, “Unko aap log ajma chuke, thik maal nahin tha (You people have tried her and she wasn’t a good choice).”Congress in Rajgarh has also accused Badrilal Soni, former BJP MLA from Susner of making a derogatory comment on its woman candidate.