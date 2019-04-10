English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
OBC Leader Alpesh Thakor Quits Congress Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections
Alpesh Thakur had only last month dispelled all speculations that he would jump ship to join BJP and said that he would continue to fight for the rights of the Thakor community within the Congress fold.
File photo of Gujarat Congress leader Alpesh Thakor.
New Delhi: A day ahead of the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections, Gujarat’s OBC leader Alpesh Thakor quit the Congress on Wednesday morning, sources said.
Thakor, only last month, had rubbished all rumours that he would jump ship to join BJP and said that he would continue to fight for the rights of the Thakor community within the Congress fold.
While admitting that he was angry with the leadership, the OBC leader said, “I will stay with Congress and will continue to support this party. I want respect and rights for my people." He further indicated that he will not contest the upcoming elections.
Gujarat will see the polling on a single day during the third phase across the country on April 23.
