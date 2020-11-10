Obra Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Obra Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Obra (ओबरा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Magadh region and Aurangabad district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Aurangabad. Obra is part of 35. Karakat Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 21.49%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.32%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 3,08,660 eligible electors, of which 1,63,572 were male, 1,43,877 female and 13 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,91,647 eligible electors, of which 1,56,944 were male, 1,34,693 female and 10 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,32,406 eligible electors, of which 1,25,569 were male, 1,06,837 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Obra in 2015 was 831. In 2010, there were 565.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Birendra Kumar Sinha of RJD won in this seat by defeating Chandra Bhushan Verma of BLSP by a margin of 11,396 votes which was 7.09% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RJD had a vote share of 34.86% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Somprakash Singh of IND won in this seat defeating Pramod Singh Chadravanshi of JDU by a margin of 802 votes which was 0.62% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 28.27% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 220. Obra Assembly segment of Karakat Lok Sabha constituency. JDU's Mahabali Singh won the Karakat Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BLSP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BLSP won the Karakat Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 18 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Obra are: Gopal Nishad (NCP), Dharmendra Kumar (RLSP), Vijay Kumar Singh (LJP), Vijay Kumar Singh Alias Dabloo Singh (RJD), Virendra Kumar Singh (JDU), Baban Kumar (JAP), Bhashkar Kumar Verma (PMS), Malti Devi (SPL), Ranjan Kumar Tiwari (RJJP), Anuj Kumar Singh (IND), Devapujan Prasad (IND), Ranjan Kumar (IND), Sanju Devi (PP)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 55.06%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 55.16%, while it was 56.05% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 336 polling stations in 220. Obra constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 295. In 2010 there were 266 polling stations.

Extent:

220. Obra constituency comprises of the following areas of Aurangabad district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Obra and Daudnagar. It shares an inter-state border with Aurangabad.

Obra seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Obra is 433.43 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Obra is: 24°59'04.6"N 84°24'27.0"E.

