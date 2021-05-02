Oddanchatram Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

128. Oddanchatram (उद्दनचतरम), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West region and Dindigul district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Oddanchatram is part of 22. Dindigul Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 22.19%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 76.85%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,41,216 eligible electors, of which 1,17,261 were male, 1,23,924 female and 31 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Oddanchatram in 2021 is 1057.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,23,074 eligible electors, of which 1,10,408 were male, 1,12,660 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,95,975 eligible electors, of which 98,284 were male, 97,691 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Oddanchatram in 2016 was 60. In 2011, there were 60.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Sakkarapani R of DMK won in this seat by defeating Kittusamy K of AIADMK by a margin of 65,727 votes which was 34.7% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMK had a vote share of 64.26% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Sakkarapani.R of DMK won in this seat defeating Baalasubramani. P of AIADMK by a margin of 14,933 votes which was 8.85% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMK had a vote share of 51.99% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 128. Oddanchatram Assembly segment of Dindigul Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Dindigul Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Dindigul Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 16 contestants and there were 14 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Oddanchatram are: Sakkarapani R (DMK), Siva Kumar M (DMDK), Nataraj N P (AIADMK), Abdul Hadi A (MNM), Sakthi Devi T (NTK), Ravi M (AMPK), Ravichandran K (MIPA), Shanmugavel P (IND), Sivaprakash S (IND), Sivanesan K (IND), Chellamuthu K (IND), Balasubramani S (IND), Marimuthu T S (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 83.08%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 84.93%, while it was 86.16% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 128. Oddanchatram constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 273. In 2011 there were 230 polling stations.

EXTENT:

128. Oddanchatram constituency comprises of the following areas of Dindigul district of Tamil Nadu: Oddanchatram Taluk Palani Taluk (Part) Vembanvalasu, Melakottai, Amarapoondi, Erramanaickenpatti, Kanakkampatti, Marichilambu, Thumbalapatti, Pudur, Akkaraipatti, Mettupatti, Velampatti, Thoppamapatti, Vagarai, Manoor, Vilvathampatti, Puliampatti, Mollampatti, Kottathurai, Melakaraipatti, Rajampatti, Muthunaickenpatti, Midapadi, Pushpathur, Kolumakondan, Kovilammapatti, Korikadavu and Thalaiyuthu villages. Keeranur (TP).. It shares an inter-state border with Dindigul.

The total area covered by Oddanchatram is 1088 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Oddanchatram is: 10°33’41.4"N 77°39’37.4"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Oddanchatram results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam