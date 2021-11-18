Ode to Rani Lakshmi Bai, Nod to Top Cops: PM Modi's Strategic 3-day Visit to UP Ahead of Polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin a three-day tour of Uttar Pradesh on Friday, which will include two nights in Lucknow, government sources told News18.

The PM will be in Jhansi and Mahoba for public meetings on Friday from where he will go to Lucknow and attend the DGP’s conference on Saturday and Sunday before returning to Delhi. The two public meetings are expected to be a strong political message to Bundelkhand by PM.

The PM will be in Jhansi for the conclusion of the ‘Jhansi Jalsa Mahotsav’ on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Rani Lakshmi Bai. The PM will also inaugurate the first project of Bharat Dynamics in the Jhansi node of the UP Defence Industrial Corridor and lay the foundation stone of a mega solar power plant.

The PM will also hand over indigenously developed Light Combat Helicopter, drones/UAVs and Advanced EW suite for naval ships to the Armed Forces, in a boost to Aatmanirbhar Bharat and launch a digital kiosk at National War Memorial to pay tribute to fallen heroes. The grand ceremony is being organised in the precincts of Jhansi Fort on November 19 which also is the birthday of Rani Lakshmi Bai.

The PM will also launch the NCC Alumni Association by enrolling himself as the first member of the Association.

In Mahoba, PM will inaugurate the Arjun Dam Project among other schemes.

From there, the PM will proceed to Lucknow for the DGP’s conference on November 20 and 21. Since 2014, the Prime Minister has taken a keen interest in the DGP conference. Unlike the symbolic presence earlier, he makes it a point to attend all sessions of the conference and encourages free and informal discussions that provide an opportunity to top police officials to directly brief the Prime Minister on key policing and internal security issues affecting the country, the PMO said in a statement.

