Odisha: All Cabinet Ministers, Assembly Speaker Resign to Pave Way for 'Top to Bottom' Reshuffle

In a major development in Odisha politics, ministers in the cabinet headed by chief minister Naveen Patnaik have been asked to resign ahead of a much-anticipated reshuffle. Assembly speaker Surjya Narayan Patro also resignedon Saturday.

The BJD-led government completed three years of its fifth term in office on May 29. It is the first in Patnaik’s political tenure to change the cabinet from top to bottom. The chief minister will be inducting new faces into the ministry, who will take oath on Sunday at 11.45 am. Sources said for the first time, a woman will be the speaker of the Odisha assembly.

The ministers’ performance and report card are parameters for their induction into the cabinet again. Those who have worked well for victory in the panchayat and local body elections will be considered.

Those who are likely to get ministerial berths are Usha Devi from Ganjam; Pratap Dev from Kendrapada; Badri Narayan Patra from Keonjhar; Pradip Amat from Boudh; Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak from Kendrapara; Basanti Hembram from Mayurbhanj; Debesh Acharya from Bargarh; Aswini Patra from Balasore; Rudra Maharathi from Puri; Priti Ranjan Ghadei from Jajpur; and Latika Pradha from Ganjam.

Patnaik did not reshuffle the ministry in the last three years though there was speculation over it due to several issues earlier. The cabinet, however, remained unchanged due to the panchayat and urban local bodies election.

Sources said Patnaik had taken the performance report card as a parameter for the reshuffle, and those who had performed well in the recent panchayat and local bodies elections might make it back. Poor performers in their constituency might be removed, they added.

