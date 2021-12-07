Odisha Assembly Disrupted for Sixth Day Over Mamita Meher’s Murder Case

The State Assembly proceedings in Odisha have been disrupted by both ruling and Opposition parties for the last six days on various issues. Ruckus and uproar continue due to the stubborn attitude of both sides. The Speaker Dr SN Patra adjourned the proceedings till the next day 10.30 am.

As soon as the House assembled for the day, opposition BJP and Congress members rushed to the Well holding placards and banners. They shouted slogans reiterating their demand for the removal of the Minister of State (MoS) for Home, Dibya Shankar Mishra over Mamita Meher murder case.

Wearing black ‘gamucha’, BJP members beat gongs and bells as a mark of protest. The Congress legislators showed placards demanding the removal of Mishra from the council of ministers.

To counter the opposition, women members of the treasury bench sprinkled ‘ganga jal’ on the protesting opposition members in the Well of the House. The Speaker adjourned the House till 4 pm and second time till tomorrow.

Following the adjournment, members of all three parties — BJP, Congress and the BJD continued such protests outside the Assembly hall and inside the premises.

The BJP MLAs were seen performing ‘puja’ to Lord Jagannath while the Congress members staged a protest holding placards. The ruling BJD legislators were seen holding banners and staged a ‘dharna’ before the Mahatma Gandhi statue.

“Naveen Patnaik is in deep slumber like ‘Kumbhkaran’. The number of ‘Dhritarashtra’ and ‘Duryodhans’ in Odisha is rising. The Chief Minister has turned deaf ears to all that is happening around him, that’s why we are beating gongs to wake him up,” BJP Deputy Leader in the Assembly, Bishu Sethi told media outside the House.

Senior Congress member Tara Prasad Bahinipati, who had sprinkled ‘ganga jal’ and cow urine inside the Assembly hall on December 4, in a bid to ‘purify’ it, alleged that the ruling BJD was creating an uproar in the House. “It is the responsibility of the Chief Minister, who is the leader of the House, to ensure smooth functioning of the Assembly. However, it is shameful that the ruling party members are disturbing the House, Bahinipati said.

On the other hand, BJD lawmaker Pratap Deb alleged that the opposition parties are doing drama for their political gains eying upcoming panchayat and urban civic polls. “On one hand you (opposition) are giving adjournment motion and on the other, you are not ready to discuss the issue. We condemn such acts of opposition members,” Deb said.

People have elected the members to the Assembly to discuss several issues, including price hikes, fertiliser shortage and farmers facing problems due to recent heavy rainfall. However, opposition members don’t want the House to run and discuss these issues, he added.

The Speaker convened an all-party meeting which ended inconclusively.

