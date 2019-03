Odisha Assembly Election Dates: State to go to Polls in 4 Phases; When Will Your Constituency Vote

Odisha Assembly elections will be held in four phases along with the Lok Sabha elections, with the votes being counted on May 23. It’s a direct contest between the Congress and incumbent CM Naveen Patnaik’s BJD. Stirring the poll pot weeks before announcement of the election schedule, high-profile former MP Baijayant ‘Jay’ Pand joined the BJP, while another high-profile BJD MP Tathagata Satpathy stunned everyone by announcing sanyas from politics.Here’s a look at which constituency will vote in which phase:Phase 1 (April 11): Nuapada, Khariar, Umerkote (ST), Jharigam (ST), Nabarangpur (ST), Dabugam (ST), Lanjigarh (ST), Junagarh, Dharmgarh, Bhawanipatna (SC), Narla, Chhatrapur (SC), Gopalpur, Berhampur, Digapahandi, Chikiti, Mohana (ST), Paralakhemundi, Gunupur (ST), Bissam Cuttack (ST), Rayagada (ST), Laxmipur (ST), Kotpad (ST), Jeypore, Koraput (SC), Pottangi (ST), Malkangiri (ST) and Chitrakonda (ST).Phase 2 (April 18): Padampur, Bijepur, Bargarh, Attabira (SC), Bhatli, Brajarajnagar, Jharsuguda, Talsara (ST), Sundargarh (ST), Biramitrapur (ST), Raghunathpali (SC), Rourkela, Rajgangpur (ST), Bonai (ST), Birmaharajpur (SC), Sonepur, Loisingha (SC), Patnagarh, Bolangir, Titlagarh, Kantabanji, Baliguda (ST), G. Udayagiri (ST), Phulbani (ST), Kantamal, Boudh, Daspalla (SC), Bhanjanagar, Polasara, Kabisuryanagar, Khalikote (SC), Aska, Surada, Sanakhemundi and Hinjili.Phase 3 (April 23): Kuchinda (ST), Rengali (SC), Sambalpur, Rairakhol, Deogarh, Telkoi (ST), Ghasipura, Anandapur (SC), Patna (ST), Keonjhar (ST), Champua, Karanjia (ST), Dhenkanal, Hindol (SC), Kamakhyanagar, Parjanga, Pallahara, Talcher, Angul, Chhendipada (SC), Athamallik, Baramba, Banki, Athagarh, Barabati-Cuttack, Choudwar-Cuttack, Cuttack Sadar (SC), Puri, Brahmagiri, Satyabadi, Pipili, Jayadev (SC), Bhubaneswar Central (Madhya), Bhubaneswar North (Uttar), Ekamra Bhubaneshwar, Jatani, Begunia, Khurda, Chilika, Ranpur, Khandapada and Nayagarh.Phase 4 (April 29): Jashipur (ST), Saraskana (ST), Rairangpur (ST), Bangriposi (ST), Udala (ST), Badasahi (SC), Baripada (ST), Morada, Jaleswar, Bhograi, Basta, Balasore, Remuna (SC), Nilgiri, Soro (SC), Simulia, Bhandaripokhari, Bhadrak, Basudevpur, Dhamnagar (SC), Chandabali, Binjharpur (SC), Bari, Barachana, Dharmasala, Jajpur, Korei, Sukinda, Niali (SC), Salipur, Mahanga, Patkura, Kendrapara (SC), Aul, Rajanagar, Mahakalapada, Paradeep, Tirtol (SC), Balikuda-Erasama, Jagatsinghpur, Kakatpur (SC) and Nimapara.Phase 1 (April 11): Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Berhampur and KoraputPhase 2 (April 18): Bargarh, Sundargarh, Bolangir, Kandhamal and AskaPhase 3 (April 23): Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Bhubaneshwar and PuriPhase 4 (April 29): Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur