Odisha BJP Up in Arms Over Congress Leader Ajoy Kumar’s Controversial Comment on Draupadi Murmu

Opposition BJP MLAs of the Odisha Assembly rocked the floor of the House over a comment of Congress leader Ajoy Kumar against the NDA’s presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu.

Kumar on Wednesday said that NDA’s Murmu represents a “very evil philosophy of India” and so she should not be made a “symbol of Adivasi”.

The development has evoked sharp reactions, especially from the BJP in Odisha which has termed Kumar’s statements as utterly condemnable. Speaking in this regard, Opposition chief whip and BJP leader Mohan Majhi said the statement of the Congress leader is an insult to Odisha and exposes the anti-women, anti-tribal, and anti- dalit face of the congress party. The party must apologise to the people of Odisha and tribals of the country, he said.

The Odisha BJP has sought an unconditional apology from Rahul Gandhi over the matter. Condemning the deplorable statements of Congress Leader Ajoy Kumar, Odisha BJP Unit on Thursday staged a demonstration in the Odisha Legislative Assembly demanding a condemning resolution to be passed by the House against the statement, said Majhi.

In this issue, Statewide BJP leaders and workers are protesting in all district headquarters and targeting Congress.

On the other hand, Congress has retaliated against the BJP for discussing such issues which have no relevance to the House. “We are proud that Draupadi Murmu being an Odia girl is stepping up to become the President of India but the way BJP is using her name to politicize the matter is unfortunate,” said senior Congress leader Sura Routray.

Meanwhile, senior BJD leader Debi Mishra also condemned the statements made by Congress leader Ajoy Kumar but urged both the BJP and the Congress to cooperate for a peaceful ambiance in the Assembly proceedings.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.