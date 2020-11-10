Odisha By-election Results LIVE Updates: Electoral Fortunes of 15 Candidates to be Decided as Counting Begins in Balasore, Tirtol

All preparations have been undertaken to ensure secure and smooth counting of votes today polled in the Balasore and Tirtol assembly by-elections in Odisha amid strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines.

Officials said on Monday that the counting of votes for the Balasore bypolls will be held at the campus of the district collector's office, while in Tirtol, it will be held at the SVM College premises in Jagatsinghpur, .The counting at both the places will start at 8 am today, Chief Electoral Officer SK Lohani said.

Three-tier security has been arranged at the counting venues with personnel of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) guarding the inner circle, Lohani said.

Jawans of the Odisha State Armed Police (OSAP) will guard the middle tier and the local police will be in charge of the outer cordon, he added.

By-elections in the two constituencies were held on November 3, following the demise of BJP MLA Madan Mohan Dutta in Balasore and BJD legislator Bishnu Charan Das in Tirtol.

In view of the pandemic, special arrangements have been made for counting of votes at both the centres, the officer said.

In each of the two venues, counting will be held simultaneously at seven tables in two halls, he said.

Three counting halls have been set up in each of the centres, he said. The results will be updated on the official website -- results.eci.gov.in, and announced on completion of each round of counting at the respective centres.

Counting of votes is likely to be completed by the evening though the number of booths has increased this time, Lohani said.

"There would be seven tables each in two halls, while the postal ballots will be counted in the third hall," he said.

Counting will start from 8 am and Initially postal votes will be counted between 8am and 8.30am, following which EVM votes counting will start. The two seats These two seats were vacant due to the demise of both standing MLA's. In 2019 Assembly election, Tirtol seat was won by ruling Biju Janata Dal-BJD, While Balasore seat was in the hand of BJP.

The voter turnout in Balasore and Tirtol assembly segments was 70.69 and 69.66 per cent, respectively. The electoral fortunes of 15 candidates — six in Balasore and nine in Tirtol will be announced today, with 4 candidates in Balasore and 4 in Tirthol on the ground, BJD, BJP, Congress and 3 independent candidates in Balasore, BJD, BJP, Congress, CPI and 5 independent candidates in Tirthol.

The BJP has fielded Manas Kumar Dutta, the son of late MLA Madan Mohan Dutta, in the Balasore seat, while Swarup Das is the BJD candidate and the Congress nominated Mamata Kundu. The BJD has fielded Bijay Shankar Das, the son of Bishnu Charan Das, in the Tirtol seat, while the Congress candidate in Himansu Bhushan Mallick, and Rajkishore Behera is the BJP nominee.

Apart from the BJP and BJD candidates in fray, an independent candidate in the bypoll for Balasore Sadar Assembly constituency is an 80-year-old barber "Benu Mausa" or Benudhar Barik.