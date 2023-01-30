Odisha CM Allocates Health Dept to Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari Post Naba Das's Untimely Death

In the aftermath of the untimely death of former health minister of Odisha, Naba Das on Sunday night, CM Naveen Patnaik allocated the Health and Family Welfare dept to Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari, the CMO stated.

Odisha Health Minister Naba Das, who was shot at by a policeman during an event at Gandhi Chaka area of Brajarajnagar in Jharsuguda district on Sunday succumbed to his injuries. Das breathed his last at Apollo Hospital in Bhubaneswar.

According to the hospital statement, 60-year-old Das was admitted with gunshot wounds on his left chest. “On operating, was found that a single bullet had entered and exited the body, injuring the heart and left lung and causing massive internal bleeding and injury. The injuries were repaired, and steps were taken to improve the pumping of the heart…But despite best of efforts, he could not be revived and succumbed to his injuries," the statement said.

The incident took place as soon as the minister got off his car and was about to walk to the newly built BJD office at around 12.30 pm when shots were fired at him by Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Gopal Chandra Das.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to extend condolences to Das’s family. “Saddened by the unfortunate demise of Minister in Odisha Government, Shri Naba Kishore Das Ji. Condolences to his family in this tragic hour. Om Shanti," the PM wrote.

Chief Minister CM Naveen Patnaik expressed deep shock and distress over Das’s death. In a statement, the CM said, “I am shocked and distressed over the very unfortunate demise of Minister Sri Naba Das. The doctors made every possible effort to save his life. But unfortunately, he could not recover."

