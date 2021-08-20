Odisha CM Launches Smart Health Cards, 3.5 People to Get Free Medical Treatment up to Rs 10 Lakh Every Year

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday launched ‘Smart Health Card, a first of its kind initiative that will benefit 96 lakh families and about 3.5 crore individuals in the state. The treatment cost for women has been decided for up to 10 lakh per annum.

Patnaik launched the card under Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana in Malkangiri and Sukri Dhangda Majhi, a member of the Bonda community in the district, was the first recipient of the health card. About 1.55 lakh families from Malkanagiri will benefit under this scheme. Malkangiri is a remote place in the state capital Bhubaneswar. Patnaik earlier had started his most effective one rupee rice scheme from the same district.

“I’m very happy to receive this health card. It will help my family members,” Sukri Dhangda Majhi said as she thanked the chief minister.

“Every Life is precious for me. The whole of Odisha is my family and money shouldn’t be an obstacle for health services to provide treatment facilities to you and your family members. Keeping this as the aim, this scheme has been implementing,” Patnaik said.

State Health Minister Naba Dash called the move a “historical decision”, adding, “The main vision of our CM is ‘Susta Odisha – Sukhi Odisha’ (Healthy Odisha – Happy Odisha).’”

He also compared the scheme with the Ayushman Bharat Yojana by the Centre and said the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana is “a hundred times better than Ayushman Bharat Scheme”.

What is Smart Health Card?

Via the Smart Health Card, people can avail quality healthcare services in as many as 200 hospital chains of the country, including Odisha. About 3.5 crore people from 96 lakh families will benefit from it. While families can avail treatment upto Rs 5 lakh per annum, for women members of the family, it is up to Rs 10 lakh. In this no-frills system, a person will simply go to a hospital only with the card and avail all the treatments without any hassle.

Who All are Eligible as Beneficiaries?

All state and national food security beneficiaries, BPL card holders and all Antyodaya and Annapurna Yojana beneficiaries in the state are eligible.

