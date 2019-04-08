English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Accuses Baijayant Panda of Spreading Rumour About His Health
To a question as to why Baijayant Panda would spread such a rumour, 72-year-old Naveen Patnaik replied that he thinks Panda did it for his personal political ambitions.
After rumours regarding Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik's health surfaced, he released a video showing him exercising at his residence.
Loading...
Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal president and Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday accused former MP Baijayant Panda of spreading rumour about his "ill" health.
"I am sure that one of our ex-MPs spreads this rumour, I think to get political gain," Patnaik told a private news channel before going on campaign trail to western Odisha.
When asked whether he is referring to Baiyajant Panda, the four-time chief minister said: "I am."
To a question as to why he (Panda) would spread such a rumour, 72-year-old Patnaik, who is seeking election from two Assembly constituencies this time, said: "I think for his personal political ambitions."
On whether Panda attempted positioning himself in the party to take on the chief minister, Patnaik said: "He was trying."
However, Panda was quick to refute the allegation.
"That's just ridiculous thing to say. Also, it's false. It's very sad to see him descend into this paranoia about me," Panda said his twitter post.
"I pray Lord Jagannath to give him the good sense to reject such nonsensical conspiracy theories, and also bless him with continued good health," Panda tweeted.
Patnaik's statement came on the day when Panda filed his nomination for the Kendrapara Lok Sabha seat as a BJP nominee. Panda was MP for four times on BJD ticket before quitting the regional party headed by Patnaik last year.
The industrialist-turned-politician was a Rajya Sabha member twice and he was elected to Lok Sabha in 2009 and 2014 from Kendrapara Lok Sabha seat, considered a BJD fort in the coastal region.
Earlier on Friday, the BJD had released a video showing the chief minister doing exercise. I am "getting ready to fight for the people of Odisha," Patnaik said in the video message.
Elections to the 147-member Odisha Assembly and 21 Lok Sabha seats in the state would be held simultaneously in four phases April 11, 18, 23 and 29.
"I am sure that one of our ex-MPs spreads this rumour, I think to get political gain," Patnaik told a private news channel before going on campaign trail to western Odisha.
When asked whether he is referring to Baiyajant Panda, the four-time chief minister said: "I am."
To a question as to why he (Panda) would spread such a rumour, 72-year-old Patnaik, who is seeking election from two Assembly constituencies this time, said: "I think for his personal political ambitions."
On whether Panda attempted positioning himself in the party to take on the chief minister, Patnaik said: "He was trying."
However, Panda was quick to refute the allegation.
"That's just ridiculous thing to say. Also, it's false. It's very sad to see him descend into this paranoia about me," Panda said his twitter post.
"I pray Lord Jagannath to give him the good sense to reject such nonsensical conspiracy theories, and also bless him with continued good health," Panda tweeted.
Patnaik's statement came on the day when Panda filed his nomination for the Kendrapara Lok Sabha seat as a BJP nominee. Panda was MP for four times on BJD ticket before quitting the regional party headed by Patnaik last year.
The industrialist-turned-politician was a Rajya Sabha member twice and he was elected to Lok Sabha in 2009 and 2014 from Kendrapara Lok Sabha seat, considered a BJD fort in the coastal region.
Earlier on Friday, the BJD had released a video showing the chief minister doing exercise. I am "getting ready to fight for the people of Odisha," Patnaik said in the video message.
Elections to the 147-member Odisha Assembly and 21 Lok Sabha seats in the state would be held simultaneously in four phases April 11, 18, 23 and 29.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Janhvi Kapoor on Repeating Clothes: Haven't Earned Enough to Splurge on New Outfits
- Stadium for AFC Cup Taken Away, Minerva Punjab Set to Shut Down, AIFF And Odisha Govt Pass Blame
- PUBG Mobile Addiction: After India, Now Parents in The UAE Demand a Ban on The Battle Royale Game
- Honor Watch Magic Review: Generous Style And Substance, Except it Can’t Track Climbing
- Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Deals on Apple iPhone X, OnePlus 6T, Mobile Accessories And More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results