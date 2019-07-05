Naveen Patnaik Concerned about Cuts in Outlays for MGNREGS, SC-ST Schemes; Odisha Industry Bodies Hail Budget

Take the pledge to vote

Budget Highlights

  • Ceramic Products
  • Imported Parts of e-Vehicles
  • CCTV
  • Set Top Box
  • Imported Wool Fiber
  • Paan Masala
  • Cigars
  • Imported Platinum
  • Imported Split ACs
  • Chewing Tobacco
  • Cigarettes
  • Tiles
  • Vinyl Flooring
  • Imported Books
  • Imported Defence Equipment
  • Metal Fittings
  • Cashews
  • Digital Cameras
  • Silver
  • Gold
  • Diesel
  • Petrol
  • No Change in Income Tax Slabs, Surcharge Increased
  • 2% TDS on Cash Withdrawal Above 1 cr in a Year
  • PAN and Aadhaar Interchangeable for Filing IT Return
  • Additional Deduction of 1.5L on Interest on Loans for Affordable Housing
  • Start-ups Will Not Be Subject To Scrutiny By I-T Dept
  • IT Deduction of 1.5 lakh on Interest on Loans on Electrical Vehicles
  • New Target of Rs 1,05,000 cr for Disinvestment
  • 1 Lakh Loan for Women
  • RBI to take over as HFC regulator from NHB
  • Rs 70,000 cr for PSU banks to Boost Capital
  • 17 Iconic Tourism Sites to be Developed
  • Aadhaar for NRIs with Indian Passports
  • Streamline Labour Laws to 4 Labour Codes
  • Focus on AI, Virtual Reality and Big Data
  • Appoint Higher Education Commissioner
  • National Education Policy
  • Expand Swachh Bharat
  • 'Har Ghar Jal' Under Jal Jivan Mission
  • Increase Min Public Shareholding from 25% to 35%
  • Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna
  • Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna for Housing
  • Pradhan Mantri Matsyasampada Scheme for Fisheries
  • Strengthen Gramin Bharat - Rural India
  • 100% FDI in Insurance Intermediaries
  • 'Propose a Global Investors Meet'
  • UDAY to be Re-examained, New Package for Power Sector Tariffs
  • Pradhan Mantri Man Dhan Scheme for Retailers
  • Blueprint for Highways, Regional Airports, Gas and Water Grids
  • Public-Private Partnership for Railways
  • Projects 'Bharatmala' and 'Sagarmala' for Infrastructure
  • 'Economy to Reach 3 Trillion This Year': FM
Naveen Patnaik Concerned about Cuts in Outlays for MGNREGS, SC-ST Schemes; Odisha Industry Bodies Hail Budget

The BJD chief welcomed the higher allocation for railway projects and said he hoped the ongoing and proposed projects in the state would get adequate allocation and be fast-tracked.

Anand ST Das

July 5, 2019
Naveen Patnaik Concerned about Cuts in Outlays for MGNREGS, SC-ST Schemes; Odisha Industry Bodies Hail Budget
File picture of Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik.
Bhubaneswar: While appreciating the central government’s medium to long-term vision as expressed in the Union Budget as “good for the country”, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday expressed concern about the cuts in the outlays for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) and schemes for Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Scheduled Castes (SC).

“While I welcome higher allocation for sectors like health, education, skill development, drinking water, livelihood mission, and women and child development, the decreased allocation for MGNREGS, core schemes for SC, ST and other vulnerable groups, and pension under National Social Assistance Scheme (NSAP) is a cause for concern,” said Patnaik.

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) supremo, who returned to power in the coastal state for a record fifth term, welcomed the higher allocation for railway projects and said he hoped the ongoing and proposed projects in the state would get adequate allocation and be fast-tracked.

“The Union budget also lays emphasis on rural connectivity through Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), housing through Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), and Swachh Bharat Mission. However, these need to be backed by allocation of funds,” he said.

Patnaik said he had hoped that the Centre would enhance the quantum of assistance to farmers under the PM-Kisan scheme at par with the state's Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) scheme launched last year. “Landless labourers and share-croppers should also have been included in its fold,” he said.

The imposition of cess and surcharges by the central government, which remain outside the divisible pool, further reduces the resources available to the states, he added.

Industry bodies in Odisha hailed the Budget, particularly praising its vision and provisions for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). “This Budget is admirable as it lays emphasis on MSMEs, start-ups, defence manufacturing, automobiles, electronics, and medical devices under the Make in India initiative. It is a balanced Budget,” said Utkal Chamber of Commerce and Industries (UCCI) president Ramesh Mahapatra.

“This is overall a small businessman’s Budget. As expected, it has given importance to MSMEs, industry, and Make in India. Quarterly filing of GST for small business owners is a big relief. A 2% interest subvention is also a good step to support the MSME sector,” said Satwik Swain, secretary general of Odisha Assembly of Small and Medium Enterprises (OASME).

