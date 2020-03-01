Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Extends Help to BSF Jawan to Rebuild Home Burnt in Delhi Violence

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday sanctioned Rs 10 lakh to BSF constable Mohammad Anees, whose house was burnt in the violence in northeast Delhi.

The chief minister sanctioned Rs 10 lakh from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to the constable.

"Naveen Patnaik was saddened to know that house of Constable Mohammad Anees, 9th Battalion BSF was burnt down in recent communal violence in Delhi," said a statement from the Chief Minister Office.

Patnaik also spoke to the BSF constable and expressed his regret about the unfortunate incident. The BSF jawan is working in the 9th Battalion deployed in the Maoist-affected Malkangiri district of the state.

The Border Security Force (BSF) said on Saturday that it will help rebuild its constable Mohammad Anees' house, which was among the hundreds of houses that were burnt in the riots in northeast Delhi.

On Saturday, BSF Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Pushpendra Rathore met Anees' parents and his other family members at his home said the border guarding force will rebuild the house and hand it over to Anees as a 'wedding gift'.

The BSF jawan's family was among the hundreds and thousands of Muslim families huddled inside their homes in various colonies of northeast Delhi over the last few days as violence raged through the areas.

Anees' battalion is responsible for the overall security of Swabhiman Anchal, which includes the Gurupriya bridge in the Malkangiri district.

