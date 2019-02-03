English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Slams BJP Prez Amit Shah, Asks Him to Wait Till Poll Results
The chief minister was reacting to the remarks made by Shah at a BJP tribal convention in Puri where the saffron party chief dubbed the BJD government as a "fused transformer" and asked the people to throw it away.
File photo of Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik. (Credits: Twitter handle of Naveen Patnaik @Naveen_Odisha)
Loading...
Bhubaneswar: Odisha chief minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Sunday challenged BJP chief Amit Shah, asking him to wait for the results of 2019 elections to see who is thrown out of power in the state.
Hitting back at Shah for dubbing the BJD government as a "fused transformer" which should be replaced, Patnaik said, "We should await the results of the 2019 elections."
"It (the results) will decide which government will be thrown out of power and which government will stay," added the Biju Janata Dal supremo.
"I understand he said that my government is a fused transformer. He will wait and see who is the fused transformer and who is the transformer of Odisha," he said further.
Assembly elections in Odisha are scheduled to take place along with the general elections due in April-May.
Regarding Shah's remark describing the ruling BJD in Odisha as a "B team" of the Congress, Patnaik stressed that the ruling party was an "A team" on its own.
"We are an A team on our own," Patnaik told reporters here, adding that the regional party continued to maintain equidistance from both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress.
The chief minister was reacting to the remarks made by Shah at a BJP tribal convention in Puri where the saffron party chief dubbed the BJD government as a "fused transformer" and asked the people to throw it away.
Shah also described the BJD as a 'B' team of Congress and said both the parties were like two sides of the same coin which failed to bring development in Odisha.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Hitting back at Shah for dubbing the BJD government as a "fused transformer" which should be replaced, Patnaik said, "We should await the results of the 2019 elections."
"It (the results) will decide which government will be thrown out of power and which government will stay," added the Biju Janata Dal supremo.
"I understand he said that my government is a fused transformer. He will wait and see who is the fused transformer and who is the transformer of Odisha," he said further.
Assembly elections in Odisha are scheduled to take place along with the general elections due in April-May.
Regarding Shah's remark describing the ruling BJD in Odisha as a "B team" of the Congress, Patnaik stressed that the ruling party was an "A team" on its own.
"We are an A team on our own," Patnaik told reporters here, adding that the regional party continued to maintain equidistance from both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress.
The chief minister was reacting to the remarks made by Shah at a BJP tribal convention in Puri where the saffron party chief dubbed the BJD government as a "fused transformer" and asked the people to throw it away.
Shah also described the BJD as a 'B' team of Congress and said both the parties were like two sides of the same coin which failed to bring development in Odisha.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Budget 2019: Top Takeaways From Piyush Goyal's Budget Speech
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Announcements For Farmers And Rural Sector
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Tax Rebates, Sops For Salaried Class
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Here Are The Five Big Takeaways From The Budget 2019
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
'Kamar Tod Mehangai ki Kamar Tod Di': How Piyush Goyal Stole the Show With Hindi One-liners
Budget 2019: Top Takeaways From Piyush Goyal's Budget Speech
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Announcements For Farmers And Rural Sector
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Tax Rebates, Sops For Salaried Class
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Here Are The Five Big Takeaways From The Budget 2019
Friday 01 February , 2019 'Kamar Tod Mehangai ki Kamar Tod Di': How Piyush Goyal Stole the Show With Hindi One-liners
Live TV
Recommended For You
- It is Writers vs Others in Bollywood; Uri Beats Manikarnika and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga at Box Office
- Bacon, Not Stirred: Animal Lovers Fear for Pet Piglets On Eve of Chinese Lunar Year of The Pig
- After Break-up with Himansh Kohli, Neha Kakkar Releases Her Version of 'Tera Ghata'
- Head Dedicates Maiden Test Ton to Close Friend Phil Hughes
- Polar Vortex: US Woman's Wet Hair Instantly Freezes into 'Cool' Hairdo, Video Goes Viral
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results