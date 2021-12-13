Odisha CM on Marathon Visits to Districts Ahead of Panchayat Polls

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Pattanaik is on a whirlwind tour to different districts ahead of the Panchayat elections scheduled to be held in early 2022. He is distributing the BSKY Smart health cards, announcing mega-projects and so on.

During the last 15 days, Pattanaik visited different districts such as Ganjam, Angul, Dhenkanal, Puri and Tuesday he will be visiting Nayagard and Jagatsinghpur districts. During his visits, the CM declared projects in sectors like health, drinking water, irrigation, smart schools and also providing credit facilities to women self-help groups worth crores.

Opposition alleges that BJD is campaigning for the Panchayat polls by spending government money.

In Odisha, the political situation has warmed up ahead of the polls. BJP and Congress also started political meetings at the districts level.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday distributed Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) smart health cards to beneficiaries and dedicated various development projects in Cuttack and Khordha district. Around 18 lakh people in Cuttack and 14 lakh people in Khorhda can avail the benefits of the smart health card. With this, the BSKY health cards have been distributed in 26 districts of the State.

The Chief Minister inaugurated various projects worth Rs 1,500 crore in Cuttack. Addressing an event at Baliyatra Padia in Cuttack, he said that the BSKY Smart Health Card is a testament to the State government’s commitment to achieving the goals of a healthy Odisha and a happy Odisha.

The State Election Commission had started preparing electoral rolls in November for the upcoming poll. The dates for the polls are likely to be announced very soon as the final voters’ list is ready. “The final voters’ list adding new eligible voters for the Panchayat elections in Odisha will be published in three days,” informed the Office of State Election Commission (SEC) here today.

The tenure of the three-tier Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRI) in the State will end in March and elections to form fresh councils will be conducted before the end of the term. The dates are likely to be announced by end of December this year and the polls may begin in February 2022. The polls will be held in 91,913 wards under 6,794 panchayats in 29 out of 30 districts of the State.

