Odisha CM Orders SIT Probe into Murder of 5-year-old Girl After Parents Attempt Self-immolation

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday announced probe by a Special Investigative Team (SIT) into the kidnapping and murder of a five-year-old girl in the Nayagarh district. Taking part in the assembly proceeding through a video-link, Patnaik said he was deeply saddened by the incident and his government will always stand for the Rule of Law.

"If SIT investigation is what is required, the state government will take steps in this regard and do it immediately," Patnaik said amid chaos in the House. As Patnaik spoke, members of the opposition BJP and Congress continued to raise slogans, demanding the resignation of agriculture minister Arun Kumar Sahoo for his alleged role in shielding the main accused.

"I request all the members to cooperate and participate," Patnaik said as the assembly failed to transact any business for the second consecutive day due to the pandemonium by opposition members. BJP members demanded a CBI probe into the incident and resignation of the agriculture minister, while the Congress MLAs demanded a court-monitored SIT probe, besides dismissal of the minister.

Though the state government had earlier announced a probe by the Crime Branch into the kidnapping and murder of the girl on July 14, the opposition parties rejected it as a sham. They alleged that the Crime Branch probe would not be impartial as long as Sahoo continue to remain in the cabinet.

BJP's deputy leader in assembly BC Sethi said, "There is no reason to call off stir in the assembly. We had not demanded an SIT probe. BJP's demand was a CBI probe and resignation of the minister, which were not fulfilled." Sethi said his party will continue to demand the minister's resignation. The Congress is yet to comment on the chief minister's announcement.

Speaker SN Patro adjourned the House several times during the day and convened an all-party meeting to normalise the proceedings. The state government on Wednesday had ordered the Crime Branch to take over the investigation.

A seven-member team of the Crime Branch led by additional director general Yashwant Jethwa began the probe at Nayagarh Sadar police station. BJP supporters also staged a demonstration outside the assembly and burnt an effigy of the minister, demanding his resignation.

The police had a tough time in tackling the BJP activists who gathered near the assembly's main gate, trying to barge into the premises. Ten BJP supporters were detained, a senior police official said. The kidnapping and murder case came to the limelight after the girl's parents attempted self-immolation, pouring kerosene, in front of the assembly main gate four days back.

They had publicly accused the minister of shielding Babuli Nayak, the prime accused in the case.