Odisha CM Urges House Owners to Waive Rent For 3 Months Amid Coronavirus Crisis

File photo of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (PTI)

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik appealed to house owners to waive off or defer rents by three months and urged tenants against moving during the coronavirus lockdown in the country.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 3, 2020, 8:02 AM IST
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday appealed the house owners to waive off or at least defer the rent by 3 months in view of the lockdown due to the deadly COVID-19.

"It is time for everyone to be there for each other as the entire country is under lockdown & fighting an unprecedented pandemic of COVID19. Appeal to house owners to be compassionate to poor & waive off or at least defer the rent by 3 months. Let's show the world that OdishaCares," tweeted the Chief Minister.

He said tenants should not be asked to vacate for non-payment of rents during this crisis period.

"The world is facing an unprecedented crisis with COVID-19. The country as a whole is under lockdown and we as a state are leaving no stone unturned in fighting this humanitarian challenge. Let each one of us rise up and be there for each other during these hard times," said the Chief Minister.

