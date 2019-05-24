English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
Odisha Congress Chief Niranjan Patnaik Resigns Claiming Moral Responsibility for Poor Show in State
Congress managed to win just nine Assembly seats in the state while only of its Lok Sabha candidates won in the state. In the 2014 polls for Odisha’s 147-member Assembly, 16 Congress candidates had won. The party had failed to get victory in any of the 21 Lok Sabha seats in the state in 2014.
File photo of Niranjan Patnaik. (Twitter)
Loading...
Bhubaneswar: A day after the results of both Lok Sabha and Assembly polls were announced in Odisha, state Congress president Niranjan Patnaik resigned from the post on Thursday claiming moral responsibility for the party’s disastrous performance in the polls.
Congress managed to win just nine Assembly seats in the state while only one of its Lok Sabha candidates bagged a seat. In the 2014 polls for Odisha’s 147-member Assembly, 16 Congress candidates had won. The party had failed to get victory in any of the 21 Lok Sabha seats in the state in 2014.
Patnaik, 72, was also defeated in the two Assembly constituencies where he was contesting in the recently concluded polls – Bhandaripokhari and Ghasipura. Besides, his son Nabajyoti Das, who was the Congress candidate for Balasore Lok Sabha seat, also tasted defeat.
“I have sent my resignation to AICC president Rahul Gandhi. I claim moral responsibility for the party’s poor performance in Odisha. The state’s people have reposed their trust in Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” said Patnaik, who was in the firing line of several Congress leaders and workers ever since the poll results came in on Thursday.
Odisha’s ruling BJD, which has been in power in the state for four consecutive terms with Naveen Patnaik as the chief minister, registered a massive victory, winning as many as 112 of the 146 seats for which polls were conducted.
BJP, which was so far the second Opposition party in Odisha after Congress, won 23 Assembly seats, up from the 10 it had won in 2014. This means that Congress will no longer get the Leader of Opposition post in the state Assembly.
The ruling BJD had won 20 of the 21 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha in 2014, but its tally fell to 12 after the recent polls while BJP’s surged to eight.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Congress managed to win just nine Assembly seats in the state while only one of its Lok Sabha candidates bagged a seat. In the 2014 polls for Odisha’s 147-member Assembly, 16 Congress candidates had won. The party had failed to get victory in any of the 21 Lok Sabha seats in the state in 2014.
Patnaik, 72, was also defeated in the two Assembly constituencies where he was contesting in the recently concluded polls – Bhandaripokhari and Ghasipura. Besides, his son Nabajyoti Das, who was the Congress candidate for Balasore Lok Sabha seat, also tasted defeat.
“I have sent my resignation to AICC president Rahul Gandhi. I claim moral responsibility for the party’s poor performance in Odisha. The state’s people have reposed their trust in Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” said Patnaik, who was in the firing line of several Congress leaders and workers ever since the poll results came in on Thursday.
Odisha’s ruling BJD, which has been in power in the state for four consecutive terms with Naveen Patnaik as the chief minister, registered a massive victory, winning as many as 112 of the 146 seats for which polls were conducted.
BJP, which was so far the second Opposition party in Odisha after Congress, won 23 Assembly seats, up from the 10 it had won in 2014. This means that Congress will no longer get the Leader of Opposition post in the state Assembly.
The ruling BJD had won 20 of the 21 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha in 2014, but its tally fell to 12 after the recent polls while BJP’s surged to eight.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
PM Modi Stands For A Strong Government
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Could Win By A Margin Of Over 2 Lakh Votes: Manoj Tiwari
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
Thursday 23 May , 2019 PM Modi Stands For A Strong Government
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Could Win By A Margin Of Over 2 Lakh Votes: Manoj Tiwari
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ahead of his Comedy Tour in India, Aziz Ansari Performs at a Surprise Gig in Mumbai
- Xiaomi Mi Polarised Sunglasses Launched on Mi.com, Pricing Starts at Rs 899
- Avengers Endgame’s Iron Man, Black Widow & Captain America Have a Last Message for You
- When David Toppled Goliath at the Grandest Stage
- With Aladdin Releasing, Here are Other Disney Live-Action Adaptations That You Must Watch
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results