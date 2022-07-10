Odisha: Congress Starts Phase 2 of Jana Sampark Padayatra, Says Youth, Women, Poor Deprived of Rights

To strengthen the party on grassroots level, the Congress started phase two of the Jana Sampark Padayatra in Nabarangpur district of Odisha on Friday, with focus on getting new members.

Odisha PCC president Sarat Pattnaik, senior Congress leader Tara Bahinipati, Bhujbala Majhi, Debashis Pattnaik, Sadan Naik, Nimain Sarkar and other senior leaders joined the padayatra.

All leaders paid their respects to the 19 tribal martyrs at Shahid Minar and attended a party function in Dabuga and Umarkot.

Addressing the party workers, Pattnaik said, “The Congress has stronghold in Umatkot and it should be rebuilt here to begin the fight against both the Biju Janata Dal and the Bharatiya Janata Party government. Their failure has to be made public.”

“Both the Centre and state governments have failed to keep their promise. Youth, farmers, women and lower income groups are being deprived of their rights. Administrative officers are not taking care of common people, which is not acceptable,” he said.

The first phase was held in Baleswar district.

“If the Congress continues such activities across the state, it could have an impact on voters. It should focus on women, farmers and youth. However, the party should have a strategy for the long run,” said senior journalist Akshay Sahu.

Inputs from Sumant Sundaray, Maheswar Behera and Bijay Sahis

