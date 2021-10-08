Odisha: Court Sends BJD MLA to Judicial Custody After Rejecting Bail Plea for Slapping BJP leader

Trouble mounted for Chilika MLA Prasanta Jagadev as he was on Friday sent to judicial custody after the Khurda ADJ-1 Court here rejected his bail application. The Orissa High Court had on October 5 rejected his anticipatory bail plea and directed him to move to the lower court.

Last month, Jagadev had allegedly slapped a BJP leader in full public view in Balugaon of Khurda district, following which BJD President and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had suspended the legislator from the party. However, the BJD chief did not cite any reason for the suspension of Jagadev.

Also, the Chief Minister had removed the Chilika MLA from the post of Chairperson of the Khordha District Planning Committee with immediate effect.

Jagdev had slapped BJP’s President of Balugaon Nagar Circle, Niranjan Sethi, and abused him verbally near the Balugaon NAC office. The legislator had also snatched the mobile phone of a journalist present at the spot.

Following the incident, the BJP leader had lodged a police complaint.

