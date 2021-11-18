Odisha: Covid Positive Cong MLA Stirs Row for Not Wearing Mask in Public

A Congress lawmaker in Odisha violated Covid protocols in Bhubaneswar a day after he was tested positive for the coronavirus. MLA Suresh Routray spent hours with the public even without wearing a mask or any protective gear when he is supposed to be in quarantine on Thursday.

Routray and his wife tested Covid positive on Wednesday. On Thursday, he was seen visiting public places even without wearing a proper mask. Routray visited Suchana Bhawan in his vehicle interacting hours with the public. He said since the upcoming panchayat polls are around the corner, he doesn’t have much time and he is very much hoping that his party will perform well. His wife is being admitted to a private hospital.

Routray said that there was no reason to fear as he had been administered an injection costing Rs 1.22 lakh. “The vaccination has made me confident that I will not infect anyone,” he said.

Dr Surya Prakash Choudhury, a senior consultant, said, “Though Covid situation is under control in our State, still we have to follow Covid norms and precautionary measure because of the situation in other countries. We have to follow SMS (Social Distancing, Mask & Sanitising hands) formula to fight against Corona. For persons who are in contact with a Covid positive patient, 14 days quarantine is mandatory. In the case of Covid symptoms, a minimum of 10 days quarantine is mandatory. If it is positive without any symptoms, it is also 10 days quarantine mandatory for the concerned person.”

