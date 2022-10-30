Odisha: Dhamanagar Bypoll Campaign Heats Up, BJP Targets Ruling BJD

The election campaign for Odisha’s Dhamanagar bypoll is catching pace as heavyweight leaders and star campaigners are campaignng for party candidates. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan targeted the ruling BJD during the campaign, as he said efforts are being made to win the election. Union Minister Vishwar Tudu sought votes for Party Candidate Suryabanshi.

Meanwhile, ruling BJD maintained that candidate Avanti Das will win the election. Congress heavyweights camped in Dhamnagar for candidate Harekrushna Sethi.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Bishweshwar Tudu started their 2-day campaign for BJP candidate Suryashulhi Suraj. On the first day of the campaign, Dharmendra Pradhan started with Dobal Zone and did a road show of about 25 km. He walked in the streets and discussed with the people.

Along with Dharmendra Pradhan, candidate Suryashulhi and senior leader Manmohan Samal were involved in the campaign. Targeting BJD, Pradhan said the ruling party is trying to win the elections with excersising money and goverment machinaries.

On the other hand, Union Minister Bishweshwar campaigned in Ishwarpur and Shamsunderpur of Tihidi block and appealed for votes for candidate Suraj.

On the second day of campaign, Dharmendra Pradhan campaigned in Paliabindha, Dolasahi, Kubera, Bilna and Bodak of Tihid block. Similarly, Union Minister Bisweswar Tudu campaigned in Hasanbad and targetted BJD.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Said that, “RJD will fail in Dhamanagar, because the popularity of late Bishnu sethi and the leadership quality of Suryabanshi Suraj has proved that there is no soppurt for BJD in Dhamanagar. Voters of Dhamanagar will support Suraj to win the election.”

“People of Dhamanagar love Bishnu Sethi and have blessed him. This time they will also bless his son Suryavanshi to serve them. BJP Candidate Suryavanshi will win the by-election” said union Minister Bisweswar Tudu.

BJD Leader Anubhab Pattnaik said, “We beleive in development and work. We are reaching the people and are trying to understand their problem and taking their feedback.”

Notably, BJD Supremo Naveen Patnaik will campaign for party candidate Avanti Das virtually on October 31.

