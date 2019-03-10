English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Odisha Election Dates: Assembly Polls to be Held Simultaneously with Lok Sabha Elections from April 11 to 29
The Election Commission announced that the general elections will be held in seven phases across India and the final counting of votes will take place on May 23.
Image for representation.
Lok Sabha elections will begin on April 11 and polling would be held over seven phases through May 19, followed by counting of all votes on May 23, the Election Commission announced on Sunday. Odisha will vote in the general elections in four phases from April 11 to April 29.
The incumbent Biju Janata Dal (BJD), BJP and Congress are the main contestants for polls in the state.
Soon after Election Commission’s announcement, Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik tweeted: “I welcome Election Commission of India’s announcement for elections to #Odisha Assembly & Lok Sabha to be held on 11, 18, 23 & 29 April. Pleased to pledge wholehearted support for the electoral process that is the foundation of our democracy.”
Experts had earlier told News 18 that the farmers in Odisha “are having to resort to distress sale of paddy while the government is content to blame the Centre for refusing to accept the unanimous resolution passed in the state Assembly for raising the MSP of paddy to Rs 2,950."
There are some unfulfilled promises as well. The government’s goal of providing at least 35 per cent irrigation in each of the state’s 314 blocks, which was also prominently mentioned in every manifesto of the BJD since 2000 when it came to power, has remained a pipedream with the target achieved in just 114 blocks so far. There is also discontent among women for promoting liquor, farmers who have indulged in distress sale and ration card holders for not being covered in the flagship scheme.
List of 147 Assembly Constituencies on Odisha:
1. Padampur
2. Bijepur
3. Bargarh
4. Attabira
5. Bhatli
6. Brajarajnagar
7. Jharsuguda
8. Talsara
9. Sundargarh
10. Biramitrapur
11. Raghunathpali
12. Rourkela
13. Rajgangapur
14. Bonai
15. Kuchinda
16. Rengali
17. Sambalpur
18. Rairakhol
19. Deogarh
20. Telkoi
21. Ghasipura
22. Anandapur
23. Patna
24. Keonjhar
25. Champua
26. Jashipur
27. Saraskana
28. Rairangpur
29. Bangriposi
30. Karanjia
31. Udala
32. Badasahi
33. Baripada
34. Morada
35. Jaleswar
36. Bhograi
37. Basta
38. Balasore
39. Remuna
40. Nilgiri
41. Soro
42. Simulia
43. Bhandaripokhari
44. Bhadrak
45. Basudevpur
46. Dhamnagar
47. Chandabali
48. Binjharpur
49. Bari
50. Barchana
51. Dharmasala
52. Jajpur
53. Korei
54. Sukinda
55. Dhenkanal
56. Hindol
57. Kamakhyanagar
58. Parjanga
59. Pallahara
60. Talcher
61. Angul
62. Chhendipada
63. Athamallik
64. Birmaharajpur
65. Sonepur
66. Loisingha
67. Patnagarh
68. Bolangir
69. Titlagarh
70. Kantabanji
71. Nuapada
72. Khariar
73. Umarkote
74. Jharigam
75. Nabarangpur
76. Dabugam
77. Lanjigarh
78. Junagarh
79. Dharmgarh
80. Bhawanipatna
81. Narla
82. Baliguda
83. G. Udayagiri
84. Phulbani
85. Kantamal
86. Boudh
87. Baramba
88. Banki
89. Athagarh
90. Barabati-Cuttack
91. Choudwar-Cuttack
92. Niali
93. Cuttack Sadar
94. Salipur
95. Mahanga
96. Patkura
97. Kendrapara
98. Aul
99. Rajanagar
100. Mahakalapada
101. Paradeep
102. Tirtol
103. Balikuda-Ersama
104. Jagatsinghpur
105. Kakatpur
106. Nimapara
107. Puri
108. Bramhagiri
109. Satyabadi
110. Pipili
111. Jayadev
112. Bhubaneswar Central (Madhya)
113. Bhubaneswar North (Uttar)
114. Ekamra-Bhubaneswar
115. Jatani
116. Begunia
117. Khurda
118. Chilika
119. Ranpur
120. Khandapada
121. Daspalla
122. Nayagarh
123. Bhanjanagar
124. Polasara
125. Kabisuryangar
126. Khalikote
127. Chhatrapur
128. Aska
129. Surada
130. Sanakhemundi
131. Hinjili
132. Gopalpur
133. Berhampur
134. Digapahandi
135. Chikiti
136. Mohana
137. Paralakhemundi
138. Gunupur
139. Bissam Cuttack
140. Rayagada
141. Laxmipur
142. Kotpad
143. Jeypore
144. Koraput
145. Pottangi
146. Malkangiri
147. Chitrakonda
