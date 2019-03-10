LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
2-min read

Odisha Election Dates: Assembly Polls to be Held Simultaneously with Lok Sabha Elections from April 11 to 29

The Election Commission announced that the general elections will be held in seven phases across India and the final counting of votes will take place on May 23.

News18.com

Updated:March 10, 2019, 6:57 PM IST
Image for representation.
Loading...
Lok Sabha elections will begin on April 11 and polling would be held over seven phases through May 19, followed by counting of all votes on May 23, the Election Commission announced on Sunday. Odisha will vote in the general elections in four phases from April 11 to April 29.

The incumbent Biju Janata Dal (BJD), BJP and Congress are the main contestants for polls in the state.

Soon after Election Commission’s announcement, Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik tweeted: “I welcome Election Commission of India’s announcement for elections to #Odisha Assembly & Lok Sabha to be held on 11, 18, 23 & 29 April. Pleased to pledge wholehearted support for the electoral process that is the foundation of our democracy.”




Experts had earlier told News 18 that the farmers in Odisha “are having to resort to distress sale of paddy while the government is content to blame the Centre for refusing to accept the unanimous resolution passed in the state Assembly for raising the MSP of paddy to Rs 2,950."

There are some unfulfilled promises as well. The government’s goal of providing at least 35 per cent irrigation in each of the state’s 314 blocks, which was also prominently mentioned in every manifesto of the BJD since 2000 when it came to power, has remained a pipedream with the target achieved in just 114 blocks so far. There is also discontent among women for promoting liquor, farmers who have indulged in distress sale and ration card holders for not being covered in the flagship scheme.

List of 147 Assembly Constituencies on Odisha:

1. Padampur

2. Bijepur

3. Bargarh

4. Attabira

5. Bhatli

6. Brajarajnagar

7. Jharsuguda

8. Talsara

9. Sundargarh

10. Biramitrapur

11. Raghunathpali

12. Rourkela

13. Rajgangapur

14. Bonai

15. Kuchinda

16. Rengali

17. Sambalpur

18. Rairakhol

19. Deogarh

20. Telkoi

21. Ghasipura

22. Anandapur

23. Patna

24. Keonjhar

25. Champua

26. Jashipur

27. Saraskana

28. Rairangpur

29. Bangriposi

30. Karanjia

31. Udala

32. Badasahi

33. Baripada

34. Morada

35. Jaleswar

36. Bhograi

37. Basta

38. Balasore

39. Remuna

40. Nilgiri

41. Soro

42. Simulia

43. Bhandaripokhari

44. Bhadrak

45. Basudevpur

46. Dhamnagar

47. Chandabali

48. Binjharpur

49. Bari

50. Barchana

51. Dharmasala

52. Jajpur

53. Korei

54. Sukinda

55. Dhenkanal

56. Hindol

57. Kamakhyanagar

58. Parjanga

59. Pallahara

60. Talcher

61. Angul

62. Chhendipada

63. Athamallik

64. Birmaharajpur

65. Sonepur

66. Loisingha

67. Patnagarh

68. Bolangir

69. Titlagarh

70. Kantabanji

71. Nuapada

72. Khariar

73. Umarkote

74. Jharigam

75. Nabarangpur

76. Dabugam

77. Lanjigarh

78. Junagarh

79. Dharmgarh

80. Bhawanipatna

81. Narla

82. Baliguda

83. G. Udayagiri

84. Phulbani

85. Kantamal

86. Boudh

87. Baramba

88. Banki

89. Athagarh

90. Barabati-Cuttack

91. Choudwar-Cuttack

92. Niali

93. Cuttack Sadar

94. Salipur

95. Mahanga

96. Patkura

97. Kendrapara

98. Aul

99. Rajanagar

100. Mahakalapada

101. Paradeep

102. Tirtol

103. Balikuda-Ersama

104. Jagatsinghpur

105. Kakatpur

106. Nimapara

107. Puri

108. Bramhagiri

109. Satyabadi

110. Pipili

111. Jayadev

112. Bhubaneswar Central (Madhya)

113. Bhubaneswar North (Uttar)

114. Ekamra-Bhubaneswar

115. Jatani

116. Begunia

117. Khurda

118. Chilika

119. Ranpur

120. Khandapada

121. Daspalla

122. Nayagarh

123. Bhanjanagar

124. Polasara

125. Kabisuryangar

126. Khalikote

127. Chhatrapur

128. Aska

129. Surada

130. Sanakhemundi

131. Hinjili

132. Gopalpur

133. Berhampur

134. Digapahandi

135. Chikiti

136. Mohana

137. Paralakhemundi

138. Gunupur

139. Bissam Cuttack

140. Rayagada

141. Laxmipur

142. Kotpad

143. Jeypore

144. Koraput

145. Pottangi

146. Malkangiri

147. Chitrakonda
