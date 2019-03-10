Odisha Election Dates: Assembly Polls to be Held Simultaneously with Lok Sabha Elections from April 11 to 29

I welcome Election Commission of India’s announcement for elections to #Odisha Assembly & Lok Sabha to be held on 11, 18, 23 & 29 April. Pleased to pledge wholehearted support for the electoral process that is the foundation of our democracy. #LokSabhaElections2019 — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) March 10, 2019

Lok Sabha elections will begin on April 11 and polling would be held over seven phases through May 19, followed by counting of all votes on May 23, the Election Commission announced on Sunday. Odisha will vote in the general elections in four phases from April 11 to April 29.The incumbent Biju Janata Dal (BJD), BJP and Congress are the main contestants for polls in the state.Soon after Election Commission's announcement, Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik tweeted: "I welcome Election Commission of India's announcement for elections to #Odisha Assembly & Lok Sabha to be held on 11, 18, 23 & 29 April. Pleased to pledge wholehearted support for the electoral process that is the foundation of our democracy."Experts had earlier told News 18 that the farmers in Odisha "are having to resort to distress sale of paddy while the government is content to blame the Centre for refusing to accept the unanimous resolution passed in the state Assembly for raising the MSP of paddy to Rs 2,950."There are some unfulfilled promises as well. The government's goal of providing at least 35 per cent irrigation in each of the state's 314 blocks, which was also prominently mentioned in every manifesto of the BJD since 2000 when it came to power, has remained a pipedream with the target achieved in just 114 blocks so far. There is also discontent among women for promoting liquor, farmers who have indulged in distress sale and ration card holders for not being covered in the flagship scheme.