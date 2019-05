Exit Poll Results Odisha LIVE: Naveen Patnaik's BJD Battles Anti-Incumbency as BJP Ups the Ante

Ever since the four-phase polls for Odisha's 147-member Assembly and 21 Lok Sabha seats came to a nail-biting end on April 29, the most-asked question was whether the outcome of these polls would make Odisha’s longest serving CM Naveen Patnaik happy. For 72-year-old Patnaik, who has served as CM for four successive terms, these polls have been the toughest.

With a resurgent and irrepressibly ambitious BJP having used its organisational might and popular rhetoric of five-year rule at the Centre during campaigning, the regional party Biju Janata Dal's much-vaunted invincibility under Patnaik has certainly appeared shaken. Even though it was a fierce triangular contest in Odisha with BJD, BJP and Congress in the race, for the most part the main fight was between candidates of the ruling BJD and BJP. Counting of votes for both Lok Sabha and Assembly seats in the state would be held on May 23.

While some ground reports have predicted a fifth term for Naveen Patnaik, the same cannot be said about his Lok Sabha score card and the BJP may well go on to win nine to 12 of the 21 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

While a wide array of issues related to the state jostled for the electorate’s attention during the campaigns, the polls were fought mainly on the Naveen-versus-Modi axis. Patnaik, despite not being in the best of health, addressed close to 100 rallies, the highest in any election season. He also contested from two Assembly constituencies for the first time in the 19 years he has been CM. Modi addressed 10 campaign rallies in the state and Amit Shah addressed about six while several Union ministers from the BJP campaigned extensively.

The BJP, which ruled Odisha as a BJD ally with Patnaik as the CM between 2000 and 2008, has been steadily gaining strength in the state in the past decade. The saffron party had won only one of the 21 Lok Sabha seats (Union minister Jual Oram from Sundargarh) and just 10 of the 147 Assembly seats in the 2014 polls, while the BJD won 117 Assembly seats and 20 Lok Sabha seats.

Odisha voted in four phases in the Lok Sabha elections, with the Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal (BJD) striving to form the government for the fifth time. In the 2014 elections, the BJD had managed to regain its lost ground and swept 20 of the 21 Lok Sabha seats in the state, leaving just one to the BJP and none for the Congress. But in this election, the BJP has launched its fiercest campaign yet in the coastal state affected by the devastation in the aftermath of Cyclone Fani. The saffron party, powered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's immense popularity, wants to make inroads in the state where it appears to be pushing the BJD fighting 15 years of anti-incumbency. This is where the saffron party aims to cover up a possible seat shortfall in the Hindi heartland.

The Congress in Odisha is still struggling to rise from the ashes and has even conceded the second spot to a resurgent BJP. Patnaik, in the second half of the campaign, tried to play catch-up to the BJP that held several rallies and meetings in the state. The state also voted in the Assembly elections where the BJD is said to be locked in close contests with the BJP in several seats. No matter what the outcome, the Odisha elections have never been this tantalisingly close and the poll battle so intense.