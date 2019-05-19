Exit Poll Results Odisha LIVE: Naveen Patnaik's BJD Battles Anti-Incumbency as BJP Ups the Ante

The BJP, which ruled Odisha as a BJD ally with Patnaik as the CM between 2000 and 2008, has been steadily gaining strength in the state in the past decade. The saffron party had won only one of the 21 Lok Sabha seats (Union minister Jual Oram from Sundargarh) and just 10 of the 147 Assembly seats in the 2014 polls, while the BJD won 117 Assembly seats and 20 Lok Sabha seats.
File photo of Prime Minister Modi with Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik.
The Congress in Odisha is still struggling to rise from the ashes and has even conceded the second spot to a resurgent BJP.
Patnaik, in the second half of the campaign, tried to play catch-up to the BJP that held several rallies and meetings in the state.
The state also voted in the Assembly elections where the BJD is said to be locked in close contests with the BJP in several seats.
No matter what the outcome, the Odisha elections have never been this tantalisingly close and the poll battle so intense.
