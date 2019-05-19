Exit Poll Results Odisha LIVE: Naveen Patnaik's BJD Battles Anti-Incumbency as BJP Ups the Ante

May 19, 2019 6:13 pm (IST)

While a wide array of issues related to the state jostled for the electorate’s attention during the campaigns, the polls were fought mainly on the Naveen-versus-Modi axis. Patnaik, despite not being in the best of health, addressed close to 100 rallies, the highest in any election season. He also contested from two Assembly constituencies for the first time in the 19 years he has been CM. Modi addressed 10 campaign rallies in the state and Amit Shah addressed about six while several Union ministers from the BJP campaigned extensively.