Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal Invites Naveen Patnaik to Form Govt After He Stakes Claim
The BJD won 112 of the 146 assembly seats in the recently concluded assembly polls.
Bhubaneswar: Newly elected BJD MPs meet party president and Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik at his residence in Bhubaneswar, Sunday, May 26, 2019. (PTI)
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal has invited Naveen Patnaik to form the next government in the state after the BJD president staked claim on Sunday.
The BJD won 112 of the 146 assembly seats in the recently concluded assembly polls.
"After being satisfied that BJD commands majority, the Hon'ble Governor extended invitation to Naveen Patnaik to form the new government," a Raj Bhavan spokesperson said.
Patnaik called on the Governor after he was elected as the leader of BJD's legislature party for the fifth time in a row and furnished the list of 112 elected party MLAs, official sources said.
Patnaik, who led the party to an emphatic victory in the Odisha assembly elections, is scheduled to be sworn in as the chief minister for a record fifth consecutive term on May 29.
The state has 147 assembly segments but polling in Patkura was postponed twice following the death of a candidate and then due to cyclone Fani.
