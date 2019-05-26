Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Win
upa:
»
1-min read

Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal Invites Naveen Patnaik to Form Govt After He Stakes Claim

The BJD won 112 of the 146 assembly seats in the recently concluded assembly polls.

PTI

Updated:May 26, 2019, 4:03 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal Invites Naveen Patnaik to Form Govt After He Stakes Claim
Bhubaneswar: Newly elected BJD MPs meet party president and Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik at his residence in Bhubaneswar, Sunday, May 26, 2019. (PTI)
Loading...
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal has invited Naveen Patnaik to form the next government in the state after the BJD president staked claim on Sunday.

The BJD won 112 of the 146 assembly seats in the recently concluded assembly polls.

"After being satisfied that BJD commands majority, the Hon'ble Governor extended invitation to Naveen Patnaik to form the new government," a Raj Bhavan spokesperson said.

Patnaik called on the Governor after he was elected as the leader of BJD's legislature party for the fifth time in a row and furnished the list of 112 elected party MLAs, official sources said.

Patnaik, who led the party to an emphatic victory in the Odisha assembly elections, is scheduled to be sworn in as the chief minister for a record fifth consecutive term on May 29.

The state has 147 assembly segments but polling in Patkura was postponed twice following the death of a candidate and then due to cyclone Fani.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram