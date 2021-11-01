Odisha Minister Dibya Shankar Breaks Silence on Mamita Meher Murder Case, Says Allegations are 'Baseless'

Odisha Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra broke his silence after 3 weeks on the much-discussed lady teacher Mamita Meher murder case. In an exclusive interview with News18 Odia, the minister asserted that he has no connection with the incident.

Responding to the allegations, MoS Home Capt. Dibya Shankar Mishra said that “I am deeply saddened and anguished by the unfortunate death of Ms. Mamita Meher. I have no link in this incident. The allegation which has been raised by congress MLA Santosh Singh Saluja is baseless and tells a story. Mr. Saluja knew it very well that I stayed in his village on that day for a program. Whoever may be must be punished. Each allegation against me is false. I won’t say that Govind Sahu is the owner of Sun Shine Public School and a member of Mahalinga College. Who has raised the question of Raipur link is false & baseless. Everyone knows my tour program. I was staying in MLA’s village on that day".

Briefing to Media Congress MLA Santosh Singh Saluja said that “Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra was staying in Raipur from 20th Sept 23rd September. Mr Mishra was negotiating between Govind Sahu & lady teacher Mamita Meher to sort out the problem,"

BJP leader Bijay Mohapatra said that" Three meetings were held in Raipur. Govind Sahu talked with Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra while he was in Police Custody".

In a press release Capt. Mishra stated that " it is a malicious smear campaign by opposition. If an iota of evidence against him he will retire from public life. Minister said that in the name of Maa Manikeswari that he has nothing to do with this offense".

Notably, the prime accused Govind Sahu has been arrested by Balangir police on lady teacher Mamita Meher’s murder case.

