Odisha Minister, MLA Pay Surprise Visit to Schools; Served Challan For Not Wearing Helmet

Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash and Balaswar MLA Swaroop Das were reportedly fined for violating traffic rules on Saturday. The fine was imposed after the duo were not wearing any helmets.

The incident took place after Dash paid a surprise visit to various schools in Baleswar city. The minister travelled on the bike with Baleswar Sadar MLA Swarup Das and held talks with teachers from various schools.

The duo were caught travelling without wearing helmets by the traffic police at Hemkapada Square of Baleswar. An E-Challan of Rs 1,000 was issued via SMS against the owner of the motorcycle. The Minister later visited the traffic police station and paid the fine.

MLA Swarup Das said, “Nobody is above law. Minister Sameer Ranjan Das and I travelled on a bike for surprise visits to different schools in Baleswar. We did not wear helmets. When we crossed Hemkapada Square, an elderly citizen brought it to our notice. We realised it and accepted our fault. As per the rule, we deposited a fine of Rs 1,000 at the traffic police station. It will not repeat in future.”

