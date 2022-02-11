Odisha: Preparations Underway for Urban Local Bodies Elections, Drones to be Deployed

Ahead of the elections to 110 Urban Local Bodies in Odisha, the State Election Commission and police have started making preparations for the local polls. The polls will be held in three municipal corporations, 48 municipalities and 59 notified area councils (NACs).

Meanwhile, the Director General (DG) of Police Sunil Bansal reviewed the preparedness for the upcoming elections and also the strategy against left-wing extremism (LWE) both in Koraput and Malkangiri districts. The DGP held discussions with senior officials and reviewed situation.

It is the first visit to Swabhiman Anchal after assuming charge as Odisha DGP. Banshal visited Hantalaguda BSF camp. After a long spell, elections will be held in Swabhiman Anchal for which DGP Bansal look into the security arrangements during his visit. He holds important meetings with senior officials regarding the new Maoist strategy.

In Malkangiri, the DGP visited Hantalguda Camp of BSF in Swabhiman Anchal and also interacted with the villagers and discussed developmental issues. Subsequently, DGP held another review meeting over poll preparedness and the Maoist strategy in the district. DGP Bansal praised the efforts of the local police and BSF in tackling the left-wing extremism (LWE) in the region.

“It is a nice feeling to see our National Flag in Swabhiman Anchal. I urge the Maoists to return to the mainstream as violence is not the way since we are a democratic country. I reviewed all bout preparedness for Panchayat Poll with senior officials. Helicopters will be used during the Panchayat polls and drones will be pressed into service as well for proper surveillance," Sunil Bansal, DGP, Odisha said.

The DGP also reviewed the preparedness for Panchayat Poll, Law and Order and Mao situation in Koraput district. Intelligence Director Lalit Das, IG Operation Amitabh Thakur, DIG of Police Special Intelligence Wing (SIW) Anirudh Kumar Singh, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) of Southwest Range Rajesh Kumar Pandit company during the visit.

