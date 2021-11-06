Leading political parties of Odisha requested the State Election Commissioner to make the forthcoming Panchayat election to be alcohol-free. In the all-party meeting called by SEC Aditya Prasad Padhi in Bhubaneswar today, political parties have also proposed to increase the limit of election expenditures of Sarpanch and nominee candidates.

“Most of the political parties were of the opinion to ban liquor seven days ahead of the election,” Padhi told reporters.

“The voters’ list will be prepared before the ensuing election without any mistake. The Electors Photo Identification Card (EPIC) number will be added along with their names to the list,” said Padhi.

He said that this time, there will be a central counting at the block level instead of booths. Most of the political parties also wanted to increase the duration of the polling period by two more hours.

A detailed discussion was also held on the limits of election expenditure by the candidates, he said.

“Many political parties have proposed to increase the election expenditure of Sarpanch and nominee candidates from Rs 80,000 to Rs 2,00,000. It has been proposed to increase the amount from Rs 2,00,000 to Rs 5,00,000 for Zilla Parishad candidates,” said Padhi.

