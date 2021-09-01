Odisha's Leader of Opposition Attends Monsoon Session from Hospital Bed Due to Covid-19 Infection

As the monsoon session of Odisha assembly started on Wednesday, Leader of Opposition Pradipta Naik, who is undergoing treatment at AIIMS for Covid-19 infection, attended the session through video conferencing. Naik, who is admitted at AIIMS since the last two months, tried to participate in the session despite having an oxygen mask on his face.

“It is my duty to respect the responsibility that people have entrusted upon me," tweeted Naik. “Though my health condition is not allowing me to attend in session physically, I will drag the attention of the Govt in session through virtual mode," he said.

He was in ICU with ventilator support in AIIMS Bhubaneswar. His condition was critical. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Pattanaik had discussed with a team of doctors and instructed them to provide every possible support to Naik.

Odisha Assembly Speaker Surya Natrayan Patra instructed strictly to enforce Covid-19 norms in the premises of the Assembly building. MLAs and Assembly staff who will attend the proceedings of the House should have an RT-PCR negative report. CM Naveen Pattanaik is also joining the House proceedings through video conferencing from his residence Naveen Niwas.

Similarly, the MLAs aged above 65 years are also participating through online mode.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here