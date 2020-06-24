'Of 15 Districts With Highest Covid-19 Death Rate, 4 from UP': Priyanka Gandhi Takes on Yogi Govt

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday stepped up her attack on the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic, citing that out of 15 districts in the country with the highest death rate, four are from the state.

The Congress general secretary in-charge eastern Uttar Pradesh has accused the Yogi Adityanath government of indulging in propaganda instead of dealing with the contagion.

Stepping up her attack on the state government, she tweeted that of the 15 districts with the highest coronavirus death rate, four are from UP.

"Jhansi: One death out of every 10 coronavirus patients, Meerut: One death out if every 11 coronavirus patients, and one death out of every 14 coronavirus patients in Etah and Agra" she tweeted along with charts showing 15 districts in the country with highest COVID-19 mortality rates and 10 UP districts with highest death rates.



"It is a matter that one should think about -- if the cases are not increasing then why is the death rate so high?" she posed.

On Tuesday, Priyanka Gandhi had attacked the Uttar Pradesh government over the "high" COVID-19 mortality rate in Agra, saying Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath should clarify within 48 hours who was responsible for "pushing people into these adverse circumstances".

Tagging a media report, she had said the COVID-19 death rate in Agra was 6.8 per cent, which was higher than Delhi and Mumbai.