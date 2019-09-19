'Offence is Best Form of Defence': Yogi Adityanath on His Controversial Comments During 2019 Polls

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath believes that when it comes to politics, offence is the best form of defence.

UP CM's statement came in context to his remark during 2019 Lok Sabha polls when he had stirred a controversy with his Ali vs Bajrangbali speech. Adityanath was soon barred from campaigning for 72 hours by the Election Commission.

Speaking exclusively to News18 Network Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi, the CM said, "Every action has a reaction. If you have a vote bank, then we also have a vote bank. If you are proud of your vote bank, then we are also proud of ours. I did not mention any caste or community. I think a normal Hindu worships Bajrangbali, but Mayawati appealed to a particular community. So I feel every action has a reaction, and public considered it."

Speaking at a public gathering in Meerut, Adityanath had said that the Congress, BSP and SP were wooing the minority community as they knew supporters of Bajrangbali won't spare them in the elections. "Agar Congress, SP, BSP ko 'Ali' par vishwaas hai toh humein bhi 'Bajrangbali' par vishwaas hai," he had said.

Speaking on his ‘Green Virus’ comment during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, CM Yogi said, “If something is said, it is never that the person doesn't understand what he is saying. One part of the election is filled with communalism, and they are trying to provoke a certain class. We will give an answer to that. In politics, it is better to attack than be defensive and during election we did not do anything wrong. Modi ji's five-year tenure is the most ideal tenure after Independence.”

“Whether it is infrastructure, economic growth, social services. In any plan we implemented, we were never defensive. It was the same situation in the state. I had completed two years as UP CM by that time and we had a long list of developments. So we went to the public with that list and we made development and good governance our election issues. But when the opposition moved from these issues, we had to take some steps,” he added.

Answering if polarisation helps anyone in the polls, CM Yogi said, “We brought policies for villagers, farmers and women. They knew they would have to pay for what they did during their rule. People will compare and we brought the same comparison in front of the people. They also had 2.5 years after Modi ji became the PM. Samajwadi Party ruled UP for 2.5 years. They sanctioned only 63,000 applications under the PM Housing Scheme and our government is providing 25 lakh homes. Same with toilets. In the first 2.5 years, 3 crores toilets were to be constructed, but only 45 lakhs were built. Then our government came and in 2.5 years, we provided 2.61 crore toilets. That is the difference. Whenever we brought the comparison in front of the public, they appreciated us.”

