Officers Must Listen to BJP Workers, We Are Coming Back to Power: UP Deputy CM

Uttar Pradesh Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya landed in controversy over a speech, where he was seen telling officers to keep in mind that the BJP government is coming back to power in 2022.

Maurya made the speech in Deoria on October 17 and said, “Officials of the District, police officials, and officers of PWD are present here today. I want to say one thing loud and clear, we are winning more than 300 seats in 2022 as well. Any officer should not be in any kind of misunderstanding, be it my booth president or district party chief, be it from any of our frontal organisation or regional post holder, they should not be considered less than Deputy CM. Keshav Prasad will not forgive that officer who ignores what my people say.”

The Samajwadi Party has hit out at BJP on this issue and alleged that it was an open threat to the officers. SP Spokesperson, Abdul Hafiz Gandhi said, “Inside his heart he knows that his government is not coming back, that’s why he is threatening the bureaucrats. A government officer is supposed to work according to the rules and regulations and not according to the instructions of BJP functionaries.”

Responding to allegations, BJP Spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi said that there is nothing wrong in asking officers to pay attention to the complaints of the people. “Keshav Prasad Maurya has risen from a normal worker to top leadership today and that is why he cares for his workers. He is always dedicated to resolve issues faced by people and in such a case if laxity is found on the part of any officer he has simply warned the officers for that. It is the responsibility of a leader to resolve the issues of the people and I see nothing wrong in this. We will cross the 300-seat mark,” Tripathi said.

However, Gandhi claimed that Maurya is not getting respect from CM Yogi Adityanath and in such a scenario, how would he ensure the respect for ordinary BJP workers. “BJP government is afraid of the positive response Akhilesh Yadav is getting from the public. This public support would translate into an absolute majority for Samajwadi Party,” he said.

