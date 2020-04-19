POLITICS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaPositive
News18 »
2-MIN READ

Offloading Surplus Stock at High Prices to NGOs is Unethical, Shocking: Brinda Karat to Paswan

File photo of CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat.

File photo of CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat.

Her remarks came in reference to a policy declared by Paswan's ministry regarding permission to NGOs to buy rice and wheat directly from the FCI godowns for relief work at a reserve price fixed by the government without going through e-auctions.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: April 19, 2020, 6:20 PM IST
Share this:

CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat on Sunday wrote to Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan, saying offloading surplus stock at high prices to NGOs in the name of relief is both "unethical and shocking".

Her remarks came in reference to a policy declared by Paswan's ministry regarding permission to NGOs to buy rice and wheat directly from the FCI godowns for relief work at a reserve price fixed by the government without going through e-auctions.

"The PIB release of April 8 with this information did not however disclose the fixed price at which NGOs are permitted to buy, which it should have given," Karat said in the letter.

"As far as wheat is concerned the fixed price is Rs 21.50 per kg. The price of rice is Rs 22.50 per kg. These prices are extremely high. Even the wholesale price data available on the website of the Ministry shows that the open market prices of wheat are lower in many markets than what is being offered by the Government to NGOs for relief," she said.

The CPI(M) leader said the government has, as on April 7, 54.2 million tonnes of foodgrains in storage, which is far above the required buffer stock.

"In spite of all its efforts, it has failed to sell this huge surplus stock through e- auctions for commercial purposes. This stock is rotting in FCI godowns and as is known the government needs to dispose of the stocks to make space in its godowns for the upcoming rabi wheat procurement. Now to try and offload this stock in the name of relief at these high prices to NGOs is shocking and unethical to say the least," she said.

In the letter, Karat said provision of foodgrains is a responsibility of the government.

She urged the Union minister to distribute this stock free among the needy through the Public Distribution System (PDS).

"If it wants to involve NGOs and philanthropic organisations in relief work, surely its intention should not be to make profits in the name of relief from sales of stocks no one else is buying," Karat said.

"I strongly urge you as Food Minister to distribute these stocks free through the PDS. The usual conditions of AADHAR and ration cards should not apply as many sections of the population, particularly migrant workers do not have such identification. The burden of the lockdown is falling disproportionately on the shoulders of India's labouring classes. The policy of the Government during the lockdown and in its aftermath, should be suitably altered to address this reality," she added.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    12,974

    +685*  

  • Total Confirmed

    15,712

    +920*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    2,231

    +216*  

  • Total DEATHS

    507

    +19*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 19 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,573,593

    +55,567*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,329,539

    +89,348*

  • Cured/Discharged

    595,229

    +26,886*  

  • Total DEATHS

    160,717

    +6,895*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres