Oil Price Cut Shows Modi Government's Sensitivity to People's Welfare: Shah
File photo of BJP chief Amit Shah.
New Delhi: BJP president Amit Shah said on Thursday that the reduction in petrol and diesel prices by Rs 2.50 a litre shows the Narendra Modi-led government's sensitivity towards people's welfare.
At a press conference, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Sambit Patra expressed the hope that people will get a total relief of Rs 5 at the earliest as the Centre has asked states to effect an equal amount of tax cut in the oil prices.
He also took a swipe at the previous Congress-led government at the Centre, saying it had "pawned" national resources by issuing oil bonds while the Modi government showed its sensitivity by reducing the prices.
The government has also expressed confidence it will fulfil its fiscal deficit targets, Patra noted.
The government on Thursday announced a Rs 2.50 per litre cut in petrol and diesel prices after it reduced excise duty by Rs 1.50 a litre and asked oil companies to absorb another Re 1.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
