Oinam Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates:Counting of votes begin

Live election results updates of Oinam seat in Manipur. A total of 7 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections: Irengbam Nalini Devi (NPP), Thokchom Ithoibi Devi (INC), Laishram Radhakishore Singh (BJP), Ashem Babu Singh (SHS), Thingbaijam Swarankumar Singh (JDU), Laitonjam Brojen Singh (RPOIA), Ngangom Shivakumar Singh (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 91.58%, which is -1.3% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Laishram Radhakishore Singh of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.25 Oinam (ओइनामो) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Valley region and Bishnupur district of Manipur. Oinam is part of Inner Manipur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.85%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 26956 eligible electors in this Assembly segment, of which 13,119 were male and 13,837 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Oinam in 2019 was: 1,055 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 26,415 eligible electors, of which 12,750 were male,13,665 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Manipur Assembly elections, there were a total of 25,174 eligible electors, of which 12,071 were male, 13,103 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Oinam in 2017 was 81. In 2012, there were 49 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Manipur Assembly elections, Laishram Radhakishore Singh of BJP won in this seat defeating Dr Irengbam Ibohalbi Singh of INC by a margin of 843 which was 3.44% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 49.07% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Irengbam Ibohalbi Singh of TMC emerged victorious in this seat beating L Radhakishore Singh of MSCP by a margin of 956 votes which was 4.17% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 30.87% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 25 Oinam Assembly segment of the 1. Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency. Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh of BJP won the Inner Manipur Parliament seat defeating Oinam Nabakishore Singh of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Inner Manipur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 5 contestants in the fray for this seat and 4 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections from Oinam are: Irengbam Nalini Devi (NPP), Thokchom Ithoibi Devi (INC), Laishram Radhakishore Singh (BJP), Ashem Babu Singh (SHS), Thingbaijam Swarankumar Singh (JDU), Laitonjam Brojen Singh (RPOIA), Ngangom Shivakumar Singh (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 91.58%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 92.88%, while it was 91.65% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Oinam went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Manipur Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 28, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.25 Oinam Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 39. In 2012, there were 30 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.25 Oinam comprises of the following areas of Bishnupur district of Manipur:

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Manipur border Oinam constituency, which are: Saitu, Konthoujam, Nambol, Mayang Imphal, Bishenpur, Thanga. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Oinam is approximately 696 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Oinam is: 24°40’43.7"N 93°47’30.5"E.

