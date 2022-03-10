Okram Henry Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates

Live election result status of key candidate Okram Henry of BJP in the 2022 Manipur Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check here if Okram Henry has won or lost, is leading or is trailing.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Okram Henry Singh is a contestant from the Wangkhei assembly constituency. He won the seat on a Congress ticket in 2017 but switched to the BJP in 2020. He was made a minister in the N Biren Singh government. But in April 2021, the Manipur High Court declared his election null and void over “false affidavit" submission to the Election Commission. Okram Henry Singh is the nephew of senior Congress leader and former Manipur chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh.

According to the election affidavit submitted with the Election Commission of India Okram Henry is 37 years of age and his educational qualifications are: 12th Pass. He has declared total assests of Rs 8 crore and total liabilies of Rs 63.9 lakh.

