English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ola Cabs to Offer Free Rides to Polling Booths for Disabled Voters in Karnataka
As a part of the free service, Ola has assigned 270 cabs to the election commission which will be made available to ferry PWD voters to polling booths.
File photo of Ola cab service (Image : Reuters)
Loading...
Bengaluru: Cab aggregator Ola Wednesday said it would provide free rides to persons with disabilities (PWD) to the polling booths in association with the Election authorities in a bid to increase voter participation in the Lok Sabha Elections in Karnataka.
The company said it has partnered with the office of the Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer and others, including the civic bodies in various cities in this regard.
As a part of the free service, Ola has assigned 270 cabs to the election commission which will be made available to ferry PWD voters to polling booths, a release said Wednesday.
Karnataka is having two phase Lok Sabha polls with 14 of the 28 seats going for polling Thursday. The second phase will be on April 23.
This free ride facility would be across Bengaluru, Mysuru, and Mangaluru on April 18 and Ballari, Hubali-Dharwad, Gulbarga and Belgaum on April 23, the release said.
We are grateful to Ola and appreciate their efforts in enabling seamless transportation so that every citizen can go out and vote, Surya Sen A V., Joint Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka said.
Ola Regional Head (South) Vishnu Bommareddy said availability of convenient transport options had resulted in positive voter turnout in recent past and the company would continue to back initiatives that support the constitutional machinery of the country.
"We are glad to partner with the local authorities and facilitate hassle-free mobility for every voter in Bengaluru, he added.
Ola has set up helpline numbers 9071464553 / 7624915133 to assist the PWD voters and address any issues that arise, the release added.
The company said it has partnered with the office of the Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer and others, including the civic bodies in various cities in this regard.
As a part of the free service, Ola has assigned 270 cabs to the election commission which will be made available to ferry PWD voters to polling booths, a release said Wednesday.
Karnataka is having two phase Lok Sabha polls with 14 of the 28 seats going for polling Thursday. The second phase will be on April 23.
This free ride facility would be across Bengaluru, Mysuru, and Mangaluru on April 18 and Ballari, Hubali-Dharwad, Gulbarga and Belgaum on April 23, the release said.
We are grateful to Ola and appreciate their efforts in enabling seamless transportation so that every citizen can go out and vote, Surya Sen A V., Joint Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka said.
Ola Regional Head (South) Vishnu Bommareddy said availability of convenient transport options had resulted in positive voter turnout in recent past and the company would continue to back initiatives that support the constitutional machinery of the country.
"We are glad to partner with the local authorities and facilitate hassle-free mobility for every voter in Bengaluru, he added.
Ola has set up helpline numbers 9071464553 / 7624915133 to assist the PWD voters and address any issues that arise, the release added.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
-
Wednesday 17 April , 2019
Elections 2019: An Assembly of All Women Polling Booths Create History in Manipur
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Superstar Rajinikanth Casts His Vote In Chennai
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: People Want A Change Of Govt At Centre & State, Says Chidambaram
-
Wednesday 17 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Kanhaiya Kumar Faces Protests By Begusarai Locals Over 'Azadi' Slogans
Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
Wednesday 17 April , 2019 Elections 2019: An Assembly of All Women Polling Booths Create History in Manipur
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Superstar Rajinikanth Casts His Vote In Chennai
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Elections 2019: People Want A Change Of Govt At Centre & State, Says Chidambaram
Wednesday 17 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Kanhaiya Kumar Faces Protests By Begusarai Locals Over 'Azadi' Slogans
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Mobile Ban: Rajkot Police Requests Google to Ban Popular Online Game in The City
- Kalank is Biggest Opener in Alia Bhatt & Varun Dhawan's Career, Earns Rs 21.6 Crores on Day 1
- Dhoni Fans Have a Field Day on Twitter After CSK Lose Against SRH in His Absence
- Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone Make for a Stunning Pair at a Friend’s Wedding, See Pics
- Google Pixel 3 Can Automatically Take a Selfie When it Detects You Kissing Someone
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results