Old Animated Videos of Farmers Chasing Modi Go Viral in Aftermath of PM's Security Lapse in Punjab

In the aftermath of the security lapse during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Punjab on January 5, clips from an old animated video of farmers chasing the prime minister have gone viral. The animated music video is for a Punjabi song Fer Dekhange on video sharing platform YouTube.

The video titled, ‘FER DEKHANGE : Kisan Majdoor Ekta Zindabad || Punjabi GTA Video 2021 || Birring Productions’ is posted by a user called ‘BP Shorts’. The song has been credited to singer by the name of Simmu Dhillon. Fer dekhange is simply translated as ‘We will see then’. The music video, posted on January 29, 2021, talks about the alleged attempts through the farm laws “to grab farmers’ lands". It tells Modi not to persist with the laws.

Prime Minister Modi’s convoy was stranded on a flyover along Moga-Ferozepur highway for 15 to 20 minutes after protesting farmers blocked the road, forcing the PM to turn around without attending a scheduled rally. The Centre vs state battle has now reached Supreme Court with the BJP blaming the Congress-led government in Punjab for the security goof-up.

In the viral music video, PM Modi’s cavalcade is blocked by a mob, who have arrived on tractors. People in the mob can be seen holding bats and sticks. The graphics are similar to a popular video game, and all of it is animation.

The animated Modi comes out of a car to confront the mob, but as some men from the mob charge towards him, his security personnel desert him and run away. Soon, PM Modi too attempts to escape but is blocked by a tractor.

Before the video ends, the animated version of the PM is shown cowering on the ground surrounded by a mob.

With this video surfacing online, the controversy around the incident of PM’s security lapse has taken a new turn. The breach has already become a political slugfest in poll-bound Punjab with the Centre mulling action against state police officials for their alleged failure to secure the route for the PM’s cavalcade, as per sources.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.