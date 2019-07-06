Old Guard or Young Turk? Who will Replace Rahul Gandhi as Congress President

New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh’s statement earlier in the day that Rahul Gandhi must be replaced by a young leader and the youth must be given a chance to woo young India put the party into a tizzy.

At a late evening meeting in the national capital attended by mostly seniors and a handful of juniors, the worry was clear. Many of the seniors were beginning to see the writing on the wall.

The meeting was called to essentially discuss the Karnataka crisis where the Congress-Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) coalition government seemed to be falling apart. However, sources said the crisis within the party too was dwelt on. No decision was taken, because no one knew what to take a call on.

What became clear was that Singh said something that Rahul would love to hear.

After unfortunate decision of @RahulGandhi to quit, hope to see another dynamic youth leader as @INCIndia president to galvanise party. Urge CWC to take note of young India’s need for a young leader, aligned to aspirations of its large youth population & with grassroots connect. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) 6 July 2019

When he had first taken charge as vice-president, Rahul was keen to hand over the reins of the party to young leaders. But such was the grip of the seniors that Sonia Gandhi had to step in to tell her son to go slow and allow a balance between the old and new guard.

The only silver lining which the Congress and Rahul saw in the defeat of 2019 was a chance to slowly ease out some of the seniors.

In fact, Rahul’s stern and emotional resignation letter has made the point of leaders seeking to cling to power. The hint was everywhere, but not read. Sources said Rahul was hurt by the fact that let alone resign, many didn’t even bother to offer to quit.

But Singh’s statement could change or force a change. Being a senior himself, his comment could make some of the seniors sheepish and force them to offer to go away.

But the real problem begins now: who will take over? And if it has to be someone young, who can that be? Will that person be heard by seniors? A meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) is expected next week where some steps towards selecting Rahul’s successor could be taken.

Another problem is that Rahul and Sonia have not been able to create a second line of leadership. Very few have mastered the skills of veterans like Ghulam Nabi Azad or Ahmed Patel.

Some options could be Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot who had delivered in the state election or AICC general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia or even women Congress president Sushmita Dev. But then, not many may want to walk away into the sunset. Not many among the young leaders are said to be keen knowing very well that it will be tough to work in a party which works in strange and divisive ways.