Ollur Candidate List: Key Contests in Ollur Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Ollur Assembly constituency in Thrissur district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Ollur seat is part of the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Cochin region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Adv. K. Rajan of CPI won from this seat beating M P Vincent of INC by a margin of 13,248 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections M.P. Vincent of INC won from this this constituency defeating Rajaji Mathew Thomas of CPI by a margin of 6,247 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Thrissur Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Ollur Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls CPI led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Ollur constituency are: K. Rajan of CPI, Jose Valloor of CONG, B. Gopalakrishnan of BJP