Ollur Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

66. Ollur (ओल्लुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Cochin region and Thrissur district of Kerala. It shares a border with . Ollur is part of 10. Thrissur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 9.05%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 95.32%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,07,881 eligible electors, of which 1,00,750 were male, 1,07,128 female and 3 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Ollur in 2021 is 1063.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,93,404 eligible electors, of which 93,860 were male, 99,544 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,76,875 eligible electors, of which 85,579 were male, 91,296 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Ollur in 2016 was 310. In 2011, there were 238.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, Adv. K. Rajan of CPI won in this seat by defeating M P Vincent of INC by a margin of 13,248 votes which was 8.79% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPI had a vote share of 47.55% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, M.P. Vincent of INC won in this seat defeating Rajaji Mathew Thomas of CPI by a margin of 6,247 votes which was 4.74% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 49.21% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 66. Ollur Assembly segment of Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency. CPI won the Thrissur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPI got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Thrissur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 9 contestants and there were 6 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Ollur are: Adv B Gopalakrishnan (BJP), Jose Valloor (INC), K Rajan (CPI), P K Subramanian (BSP), K K George Kakkassery (IND), Benny Kodiyatil (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 73.87%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 77.93%, while it was 74.47% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 66. Ollur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 158. In 2011 there were 145 polling stations.

EXTENT:

66. Ollur constituency comprises of the following areas of Thrissur district of Kerala: Madakkathara, Nadathara, Pananchery and Puthur Panchayats and Wards No.12, 13, 23 to 31, 40 to 42 of Thrissur (M. Corporation) in Thrissur Taluk.. It shares an inter-state border with Thrissur.

The total area covered by Ollur is 324 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Ollur is: 10°31’44.8"N 76°20’35.9"E.

